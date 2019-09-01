Log in
Ouram SARL : NOTES TLG'S ACQUISITION OF A 9.9% STAKE IN AROUNDTOWN AND SUPPORTS EVALUATION OF A POTENTIAL MERGER OF THE TWO COMPANIES

09/01/2019 | 03:15pm EDT


DGAP-Media / 01.09.2019 / 21:09

Berlin, 1 September 2019 - Ouram, the largest shareholder in TLG Immobilien AG ("TLG") with a stake of 29.3%, notes that TLG has acquired a 9.9% stake in Aroundtown from Avisco for EUR1.0 billion, valuing Aroundtown at EPRA NAV as of 30 June 2019, and entered into an option agreement for a further stake of up to 4.9% at the same price. In conjunction with the stake purchase, TLG and Aroundtown announced that they intend to commence the evaluation of a potential merger between the two companies whereby TLG intends to act as offeror (at an exchange ratio guided by the then prevailing EPRA NAV of the two companies, subject to market conditions and mutual due diligence), or via a different form of business combination as mutually agreed amongst the parties.

Ouram is pleased by today's announcement and remains fully committed to back the Management and Supervisory Board of TLG to advance the merger discussions with Aroundtown. A potential combination of TLG and Aroundtown would create a leading European commercial real estate company with primary focus on offices and hotels in top tier cities in Germany and the Netherlands, as well as a highly synergistic platform underpinned by a robust balance sheet and enhanced trading liquidity.

Ouram is convinced that the merger will lead to demonstrable value creation for both sets of shareholders from a combination of commercial, operational and financial synergies.



PRESS CONTACT

Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH
Tobias Eberle
Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de
Tel: +49 69 79409024

Thomas Katzensteiner
Thomas.Katzensteiner@charlesbarker.de
Tel: +49 69 79409025
 


End of Media Release

Issuer: Ouram Holding SARL
Key word(s): Finance

01.09.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

866713  01.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866713&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
