Ourgame International : GRANT OF EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6899)

GRANT OF EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 27 September 2019 in relation to the application for the grant of waiver to extend the time for appointment of independent non-executive director (the ''Announcement'').

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Company applied to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') for a waiver from strict compliance with Rules 3.10 and 3.10A of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'') and an extension of time for a period of three months from 29 September 2019 to fill the vacancy of independent non-executive director. The Company's available resources to identify and appoint an independent non-executive director were previously constrained by efforts to consolidate the addition of a Nasdaq-listed entity within the Company's existing governance framework. The Board requires the extension of time to identify a suitable candidate who possesses the relevant experience in both the markets of Hong Kong and the United States.

The Board announces that on 18 October 2019, the Stock Exchange has agreed to grant the waiver to extend the time in respect of compliance with Rules 3.10 and 3.10A for an additional period of three months from 29 September 2019.

The Company will continue actively reaching out to current directors, professional advisors and business schools for candidate recommendations. The Company will arrange for interviews with all potential candidates to assess their skills, expertise, various backgrounds (including other directorships held by the candidates) and their independence, having regard to each of the factors referred to in Rule

3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Company will then formally appoint a suitable candidate on the recommendation of the nomination committee.