Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ourgame International : GRANT OF EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6899)

GRANT OF EXTENSION OF TIME FOR APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 27 September 2019 in relation to the application for the grant of waiver to extend the time for appointment of independent non-executive director (the ''Announcement'').

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Company applied to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') for a waiver from strict compliance with Rules 3.10 and 3.10A of Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'') and an extension of time for a period of three months from 29 September 2019 to fill the vacancy of independent non-executive director. The Company's available resources to identify and appoint an independent non-executive director were previously constrained by efforts to consolidate the addition of a Nasdaq-listed entity within the Company's existing governance framework. The Board requires the extension of time to identify a suitable candidate who possesses the relevant experience in both the markets of Hong Kong and the United States.

The Board announces that on 18 October 2019, the Stock Exchange has agreed to grant the waiver to extend the time in respect of compliance with Rules 3.10 and 3.10A for an additional period of three months from 29 September 2019.

The Company will continue actively reaching out to current directors, professional advisors and business schools for candidate recommendations. The Company will arrange for interviews with all potential candidates to assess their skills, expertise, various backgrounds (including other directorships held by the candidates) and their independence, having regard to each of the factors referred to in Rule

3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Company will then formally appoint a suitable candidate on the recommendation of the nomination committee.

- 1 -

The Company will comply with the requirement under Rules 3.10 and 3.10A of the Listing Rules as soon as practicable.

By Order of the Board

Ourgame International Holdings Limited

Yang Eric Qing

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, 21 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Eric Qing as executive Director; Mr. Liu Jiang, Ms. Fu Qiang, Mr. Chen Xian and Mr. Hu Wen as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lu Zhong and Dr. Tyen Kan Hee Anthony as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 00:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41pSTRIKE ENERGY : 21-10-2019 Perth Basin Strategy & Operations Update (5 MB)
PU
08:38pLong-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
RE
08:26pMELBANA ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
08:21pSTOCKLAND : Fashion brand MIMCO set to open at Stockland Shellharbour
PU
08:21pLIGHTSPEED POS INC : . Announces the Acquisition of Kounta
AQ
08:21pSTOCKLAND : Colourful experience for customers coming to Stockland Merrylands
PU
08:17pBHP switches to green power for Chilean copper starting 2021
RE
08:06pAAR : Nbaa 2019
PU
08:06pOURGAME INTERNATIONAL : Grant of extension of time for appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
08:06pASME VISUALIZE MED : Modeling the Future of Medicine
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thomson Reuters searching for CEO Smith's successor
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GLOBAL OFFERING
33P LEARNING LIMITED : 3P LEARNING : How To Make Personalised Learning A Reality In Your Class
4KIN MINING NL : KIN MINING NL : Letter to Shareholders
5STOCKLAND : STOCKLAND : Kate McKenzie to join Stockland Board

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group