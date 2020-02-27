|
Ourgame International : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
02/27/2020 | 08:19am EST
OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*
(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6899)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary general meeting (the ''Extraordinary General Meeting'') of Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held in the Conference Room, Level 9, Central Building, 1-3 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 at
00 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
AS ORDINARY RESOLUTION
''THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers;
the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors of the Company to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors of the Company pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to:
a Rights Issue (as defined below);
the exercise of options under a share option scheme or a restricted share units scheme of the Company;
the exercise of rights of the subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants to be issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into shares; and
any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company,
shall not exceed 20% of the number of issued shares of the Company on the date of passing of this resolution, subject to adjustments according to any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares; and
for the purposes of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.
''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange).''
By Order of the Board
Ourgame International Holdings Limited
Yang Eric Qing
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Beijing, 27 February 2020
Notes:
All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Listing Rules. The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
A shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote as the shareholder's representative. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting (i.e. before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 16 March 2020) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and in such event the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 13 March 2020 to Wednesday, 18 March 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 12 March 2020.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Eric Qing as executive Director; Mr. Liu Jiang, Ms. Fu Qiang, Mr. Chen Xian and Mr. Hu Wen as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lu Zhong, Dr. Tyen Kan Hee Anthony and Professor Huang Yong as independent non-executive Directors.
For identification purpose only
