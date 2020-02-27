Ourgame International : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

the exercise of rights of the subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants to be issued by the Company or any securities which are convertible into shares; and any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company,

shall not exceed 20% of the number of issued shares of the Company on the date of passing of this resolution, subject to adjustments according to any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares; and

for the purposes of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.

''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange).''

By Order of the Board

Ourgame International Holdings Limited

Yang Eric Qing

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Beijing, 27 February 2020