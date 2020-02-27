Ourgame International : PROXY FORM

OURGAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

聯 眾 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6899)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting of Ourgame International Holdings Limited to be held in the Conference Room, Level 9, Central Building, 1-3 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (the ''Meeting'').

I/We,1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2 shares of

US$0.00005 each in the capital of the above-named Company (the ''Company''), hereby appoint3 the Chairman of the

Meeting or failing him

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held in the Conference Room, Level 9, Central Building, 1-3 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the EGM dated 27 February 2020 (the ''Notice''), or on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorized and instructed to vote as indicated4 in respect of the undermentioned resolution.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION# For4 Against4

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

Full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice.

Dated the day of 2020 Signature5 : Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, delete the words '' the Chairman of the Meeting '' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person(s) who signs it. Please indicate with an ''✓'' in the appropriate space beside the resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf on a poll. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members in respect of the joint holding. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority shall be deposited at the Company ' s share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712 - 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting (i.e. before 10: 00 a.m. on 16 March 2020) or any adjourned Meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. The Chairman of the Meeting will demand a poll on the resolution submitted for determination at the Meeting. On a poll, every member present in person or by a duly authorised corporate representative or by proxy shall have one vote for every share held by him/her. The results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Company and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited following the Meeting.