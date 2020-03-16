Ourgame International : PUBLICATION OF THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF ALLIED ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Interactive costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were approximately $2.5 million in each of the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, on flat revenues.

Online operating expenses decreased by approximately $1.5 million, or 70%, to approximately $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from approximately $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The PlayWPT platform was managed and operated by the Company through May 2018. Since May 2018, the operation of PlayWPT has been licensed to a third party in exchange for a royalty based on revenues earned by the third party.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by approximately $0.4 million, or 11%, to approximately $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from approximately $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in selling and marketing expenses is primarily the result of expenses incurred in 2018 related to the grand opening of Allied Esports' flagship arena in Las Vegas.

General and administrative expenses increased by approximately $2.0 million, or 12%, to approximately $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from approximately $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Corporate expenses increased approximately $2.2 million at the corporate level, including approximately $1.0 million of legal and professional fees, $0.8 million of compensation expense, $0.2 million of insurance expense and $0.1 million of travel expenses. WPT expenses increased by approximately $1.7 million at WPT, which included approximately $1.1 million of increases in compensation expense (of which $0.8 million resulted from a 2018 credit to stock based compensation expense due to the forfeiture of certain equity awards, and $0.3 million resulted in from increased employee costs) and $0.5 million increase in legal and professional fees incurred preparation for the merger transaction between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp, Noble Link Global Limited and Allied Esports Media, Inc. as approved by the Company's shareholders on July 5, 2019. The corporate and WPT increases were partially offset by an approximate $1.9 million decrease in general and administrative expense at Allied Esports, primarily as a result of the deconsolidation of ESA.

Depreciation and amortization increased by approximately $0.06 million or 1%, for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The approximate $0.8 million increase in depreciation and amortization related to Allied Esports' flagship arena in Las Vegas, which was put into service in March of 2018, was partially offset by decreases in depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangibles at WPT resulting from assets becoming fully depreciated or amortized.

Impairment of investment in ESA was approximately $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The losses were the result of the derecognition and disposal of the assets, liabilities and equity of an investment made in 2018 by Allied Esports for which Allied Esports conveyed a portion of its membership interests to the former non-controlling interest members in order to reduce its ongoing cash contribution requirements, thus reducing its membership interest to a non-voting 25 percent equity interest.