Ourofino úde Animal Participaç&oti : Institutional Presentation
03/09/2020 | 09:08am EDT
33 year history
1987
2000
2010
2014
2015
2018
Founded by
Entered in foot-
Intensification
of actions
Norival
and-mouth
abroad
Bonamichi and
disease
focusing on
Jardel Massari.
vaccine
Mexico and
market.
Colombia
Entered into
IPO
Inauguration of
biological plant
the pet market.
At the highest
and launch of
level of
the vaccine of
governance
circovirus.
Animal Health Global Market
9.6
2018 (US$ bi)
3o
5.4
1.6
1.4 1.1
0.4 0.3
Source: company information
Animal Health in Brazil
Market of
6 billion
reais (2018)
CAGR (13-18)
9 %
77%
53%
Production
21%
CAGR (13-18)
CAGR (13-18)
8 %
16 %
13%
2%11%
Others
Source: Sindan
Animal Health in México
Market of
437million
dollars (2018)
CAGR (13-18)
15 %
78%
40%
Produção
22%
CAGR (13-18)
CAGR (13-18)
12 %
22 %
26%
12%
Source: Kleffmann
Animal Health in Colombia
Market of
251million
dollars (2018)
CAGR (15 -18)
8 %
86%
14%
Produção
62%
CAGR (15 -18)
CAGR (15 -18)
8 %
7 %
15%
9%
Source:Aprovet e GMI (Global Marketing Information)
Latin America is responsible for 17% of total meat production in the world. Brazil answers for 9%.
Markets still incipient in the use of animal health products
Growing need to improve animal productivity as a key driver of demand for animal health products
Source: company information, FAOstat
Growth Drivers
Production Animals
Population and income growth drive demand for meat and dairy
Lower availability of land puts pressure to increase productivity
Gap
Animal age at
Carcass
slaughter (months)
weight (kg)
18
371
+1.5x
36
249
Source: company information, FAOstat, ABIEC, IBGE
Growth Drivers
Companion Animals
Humanization and growth in
Gap
pet spends
Health Expenditures
Pet population
Total pet market
and veterinary
(million)
(US$ Bi)
in the pet market (%)
Aging and growth of income
driving demand for pets
184
73
22,1%
78
5
17,7%
Source: Abinpet, Euromonitor,
Our portfolio
Products per Category
Vaccines
Antiparasitics
Antibiotics
Therapeutic
Nutritional
Others
38.1%
17.6%
21.3%
2.5%
10.7%
Ourofino currently exports to 15 countries throughout the world
of products from current portfolio
Source: company information
10
Our portfolio
Products per Category
Vaccines
Antiparasitics
Antibiotics
Therapeutic
Nutritional
Others
Ourovac Aftosa
Fluatac DUO
Ciprolac
Sincrocio
Enragold
Herbalvet T.A.
Safesui
Master LP
Celesperin
Dermotrat
Ractosuin
Maxicam Gel
Source: company information
11
Products
Evol
Broad-spectrum endectocide for cattle; its formulation is based on ivermectin and albendazole sulfoxide
Products
Regepil
Treatment and healing of general, chronic and localized wounds
Products
Resolutor
Antibiotic prescribed for the quick treatment of respiratory diseases in animals
Products
Fluatac DUO
Complete solution against internal and external parasites in a single application.
Leading Position and Proven Ability to Gain Market Share
Ourofino plays a key role in the animal health market, being the largest local player.
brasileiro
Brazilian Animal Health Ranking
1 18%
Source: SINDAN
1 Based on revenues as of full year of 2018
Productivity solutions targeting the Brazilian climate and herd
Taurus herd
Zebu herd
Typical of colder climates
Tropical weather.
Confinement: intensive livestock
Open pasture: extensive livestock
Prevalence of respiratory diseases
Prevalence of parasitic diseases
Production Animals
Sales and clients breakdown inside Brazil (2019)
Sales breakdown Clients breakdown
Total clients:
4,298
Client breakdown
(% of 2019 net revenues)
3.4%
7.1%
14.7%
19.5% 55.3%
|
Rural Producers
Cooperatives
|
|
Others
Source: Company information
9.4%
6.8%
17.3%
Client concentration
(% of 2019 net revenues)
12.7%
36.9%
22.4%
43.5%
15.3%
10.9%
29.6%
20.3%
Top
Top
Top
North
Northeast
10
5
3
Southeast
Mid-west
South
Production animals
Differentiated distribution model
Competitors
Distributors
Resellers
Diversified client base and broad distribution network
Resellers
Companion animals
Sales and client breakdown in Brazil (2019)
14.0%
Total
distributors:
41
5,0
30,0
25,0
Current
Potential
Expected stores
increase
coverage
-
of Pet stores covered ('000 stores) (As of Dec 2019)
Source: Company information
Sales breakdown
Clients breakdown
26.0%
3.2%
12.4%
9.0%
9.0%
63.3%
37.0%
12.0%
14.0%
North
Northeast
Southeast
Mid-west
South
High Entry Barriers
Entry Barriers in the Sector
Ourofino's Main Strengths
Products
-
Complete portfolio of products
-
Products customized for Brazil
Distribution / Sales
-
-
Nationwide and efficient distribution network
-
Well trained sales force with a solid network of
-
clients
Brand
Approximately 100 products Flexibility to produce different types of formulas, dosages and application methods
Presence in all Brazilian states
More than 4,500 clients across Brazil
and internationally
32 year track record
Fonte: informações internas
Entry barriers in the sector
Regulatory Framework for Manufacturing
Process
Guidance for the inspection of veterinary products and
manufacturers' facilities
Product Registration
Need operating plant to apply for a new registration
4 years, on average, to have a new product registered
Fonte: informações internas
Ourofino's main strengths
State of the art industrial facilities
Plants that meet Brazilian authorities' regulatory
requirements and are also fully compliant with international
standards
Know-how in product development
Fully operational plant
36 products launched in the last 5 years
State-of-the-art production facilities
The largest production facility of animal health products in Brazil
8
6
4
3
2
1
Highway Anhanguera, 298km Cravinhos (SP)
1
Headquarters
4
Warehouse / shipping facilitiy
7
Foot-and-mouth vaccine production facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State-of-the-art production facilities
One of the
Designed to be able to
Advanced
most modern
comply with top
IT system
plants in the
international
(SAP)
veterinary
standards for quality
implement
segment
certification: US FDA,
ed
GMP and EMEA
Beginning of operations in the biological plant
February 2019 - First sales of the new vaccine
Expertise in product development with best-in-class R&D practices
R$ 110 mm of R&D investments in the last 3 years, an average of 6.5% of net revenues invested every year
Ourofino has its own internal research center to lead clinical studies and field experiments established in our farm
Open innovation model: transformation of ideas into products and having strong relationships with innovation powerhouses
R&D team with more than a 100 highly capacitated employees
R&D and Marketing teams mapping the trends in the animal health industry
Expertise in product development with best-in-class R&D practices
Focus in education profile in order to get maximum R&D results
Education profile of the R&D team
Fonte: informações internas
PhD
Master's degree
Bachelor's degree
Technical specialization College education and others
Open innovation and strategic portfolio management
Evaluation between internal and external options to enable the desired solution
Business
Problem
Prototype
Viable
opportunity
definition
validation
solution
|
Goal
Fonte: informações internas
Outside in
inside out
Ecosystem
Needs assessment and possible solutions
Research, design and
development
*Capture and prioritize
Prioritization that takes into account value creation potential
Prototypes production
Application and
Dissemination
Scale production and marketing
Execute quickly
Commercialize
Track results
and grow
Prototyping and
Market introduction
Return
testing
of the prototype
Measurement
Market solution
scale and
monetization
Expertise in product development coupled with relationships drive
Dedicated farm for product experiments and for training on artificial insemination protocol
Launches in 2019
First recombinant circovirus vaccine (PCV2b) carrying antigen 2b in the world. Also effective against 2a and 2d.
Segment:
Swine
Multiplying unforgettable moments is what drives this relationship.
Ativi 40 mg is a dietary supplement for dogs and cats used for the supplementation of collagen and the minerals: copper, zinc, manganese and selenium. These components provide nutritional support to the metabolism of joint structure construction. It has in its formulation the exclusive and patented type II collagen (UC- II®).
Therapeutic
Class:
Biological
Segment:
Pet
Therapeutic
Class:
Supplement
2019: Strategic Planning
Ourofino as a company with a wide portfolio, multispecies and a incremental innovation strategy
International expansion
Go-To-Market
Operational
Efficiency
Governance and
Organization
Research,
Development,
Innovation
Transactions
and new business
Financial Highlights
Net revenues (R$ mm)
CAGR (14-18): 7%
Source: Company information
Financial Highlights
Gross profit (R$ mm) and margin
Source: Company information
Financial Highlights
SG&A (R$ mm) and percentage on net revenue
Source: Company information
Financial Highlights
Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm) and margin
Source: Company information
Financial Highlights
Adjusted profit (R$ mm) and margin
Source: Company information
Financial Highlights
Cash position (R$ mm)
Source: Company information
Financial Highlights
Net debt (R$ mm) and leverage (net debt/LTM EBITDA)
196
228
229
222
205
216
220
238
1.7x
1.8x
1.7x
1.7x
1.7x
1.9x
2.2x
2.2x
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Average cost of debt (year)
7.1%
7.1%
7.0%
7.2%
7.3%
7.0%
6.6%
5.9%
Source: Company information
Financial Highlights
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Suppliers
Inventory
Receivables
Source: Company information
39
*On LTM basis and average of quarter balance sheets from the last 4 quarters
Ownership Breakdown
Others
15%
BNDESPAR 12%
General
Atlantic
17%
Fonte: informações internas
Highlights
Unique combination of
a widely recognized
Leading position in the
brand, diversified client
base and wide
attractive Brazilian
distribution network.
animal health market.
Strong corporate governance and a best-in-class management team.
Expertise in product development with best-in-class R&D
practices and extensive
State-of-the-art
pipeline.
production facilities.
Disclaimer
Ourofino Saúde Animal Participações SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 13:07:13 UTC
|