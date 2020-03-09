Ourofino úde Animal Participaç&oti : Institutional Presentation

Log in
03/09/2020 | 09:08am EDT

March 2020

33 year history

1987

2000

2010

2014

2015

2018

Founded by

Entered in foot-

Intensification

of actions

Norival

and-mouth

abroad

Bonamichi and

disease

focusing on

Jardel Massari.

vaccine

Mexico and

market.

Colombia

Entered into

IPO

Inauguration of

biological plant

the pet market.

At the highest

and launch of

level of

the vaccine of

governance

circovirus.

2

Animal Health Global Market

9.6

2018 (US$ bi)

3o

5.4

1.6

1.4 1.1

0.4 0.3

Source: company information

3

Animal Health in Brazil

Market of

6 billion

reais (2018)

CAGR (13-18)

9 %

77%

53%

Production

21%

CAGR (13-18)

CAGR (13-18)

8 %

16 %

13%

2%11%

Others

Source: Sindan

4

Animal Health in México

Market of

437million

dollars (2018)

CAGR (13-18)

15 %

78%

40%

Produção

22%

CAGR (13-18)

CAGR (13-18)

12 %

22 %

26%

12%

Source: Kleffmann

5

Animal Health in Colombia

Market of

251million

dollars (2018)

CAGR (15 -18)

8 %

86%

14%

Produção

62%

CAGR (15 -18)

CAGR (15 -18)

8 %

7 %

15%

9%

Source:Aprovet e GMI (Global Marketing Information)

6

Highlights

Latin America is responsible for 17% of total meat production in the world. Brazil answers for 9%.

Markets still incipient in the use of animal health products

Growing need to improve animal productivity as a key driver of demand for animal health products

Source: company information, FAOstat

7

Growth Drivers

Production Animals

Population and income growth drive demand for meat and dairy

Lower availability of land puts pressure to increase productivity

Gap

Animal age at

Carcass

slaughter (months)

weight (kg)

18

371

+1.5x

36

249

Source: company information, FAOstat, ABIEC, IBGE

8

Growth Drivers

Companion Animals

Humanization and growth in

Gap

pet spends

Health Expenditures

Pet population

Total pet market

and veterinary

(million)

(US$ Bi)

in the pet market (%)

Aging and growth of income

driving demand for pets

184

73

22,1%

78

5

17,7%

Source: Abinpet, Euromonitor,

9

Our portfolio

Products per Category

Vaccines

Antiparasitics

Antibiotics

Therapeutic

Nutritional

Others

  • of net revenues
    9.8%

38.1%

17.6%

21.3%

2.5%

10.7%

4-

203

175

1411

45

111

Ourofino currently exports to 15 countries throughout the world

    • of net revenues (2019)
  • of products from current portfolio

75%14%

7025

11%

58

Source: company information

10

Our portfolio

Products per Category

Vaccines

Antiparasitics

Antibiotics

Therapeutic

Nutritional

Others

Products

Ourovac Aftosa

Fluatac DUO

Ciprolac

Sincrocio

Enragold

Herbalvet T.A.

Safesui

Master LP

Celesperin

Dermotrat

Ractosuin

Maxicam Gel

Source: company information

11

Products

Evol

Broad-spectrum endectocide for cattle; its formulation is based on ivermectin and albendazole sulfoxide

12

Products

Regepil

Treatment and healing of general, chronic and localized wounds

13

Products

Resolutor

Antibiotic prescribed for the quick treatment of respiratory diseases in animals

14

Products

Fluatac DUO

Complete solution against internal and external parasites in a single application.

15

Leading Position and Proven Ability to Gain Market Share

Ourofino plays a key role in the animal health market, being the largest local player.

brasileiro

Brazilian Animal Health Ranking

1 18%

2

3

9% 3o

4

5

6

Source: SINDAN

1 Based on revenues as of full year of 2018

16

Productivity solutions targeting the Brazilian climate and herd

Taurus herd

Zebu herd

Typical of colder climates

Tropical weather.

Confinement: intensive livestock

Open pasture: extensive livestock

Prevalence of respiratory diseases

Prevalence of parasitic diseases

Production Animals

Sales and clients breakdown inside Brazil (2019)

Sales breakdown Clients breakdown

Total clients:

4,298

Client breakdown

(% of 2019 net revenues)

3.4%

7.1%

14.7%

19.5% 55.3%

Resellers

Rural Producers

Cooperatives

Agroindustry

Others

Source: Company information

7.8%

15.7%

9.4%

6.8%

17.3%

Client concentration

(% of 2019 net revenues)

12.7%

36.9%

22.4%

43.5%

15.3%

10.9%

29.6%

20.3%

Top

Top

Top

North

Northeast

10

5

3

Southeast

Mid-west

South

18

Production animals

Differentiated distribution model

Competitors

Distributors

Resellers

Diversified client base and broad distribution network

Resellers

Companion animals

Sales and client breakdown in Brazil (2019)

14.0%

Total

distributors:

41

5,0

30,0

25,0

Current

Potential

Expected stores

increase

coverage

  • of Pet stores covered ('000 stores) (As of Dec 2019)

Source: Company information

Sales breakdown

Clients breakdown

26.0%

3.2%

12.4%

9.0%

9.0%

63.3%

37.0%

12.0%

14.0%

North

Northeast

Southeast

Mid-west

South

20

High Entry Barriers

Entry Barriers in the Sector

Ourofino's Main Strengths

Products

  • Complete portfolio of products
  • Products customized for Brazil

Distribution / Sales

    • Nationwide and efficient distribution network
  • Well trained sales force with a solid network of

  • clients

Brand

    • Track record
  • Customer loyalty

Approximately 100 products Flexibility to produce different types of formulas, dosages and application methods

Presence in all Brazilian states

More than 4,500 clients across Brazil

and internationally

32 year track record

Fonte: informações internas

21

Entry Barriers

Entry barriers in the sector

Regulatory Framework for Manufacturing

Process

Guidance for the inspection of veterinary products and

manufacturers' facilities

Product Registration

Need operating plant to apply for a new registration

4 years, on average, to have a new product registered

Fonte: informações internas

Ourofino's main strengths

State of the art industrial facilities

Plants that meet Brazilian authorities' regulatory

requirements and are also fully compliant with international

standards

Know-how in product development

Fully operational plant

36 products launched in the last 5 years

22

State-of-the-art production facilities

The largest production facility of animal health products in Brazil

8

7

5

6

4

3

2

1

Highway Anhanguera, 298km Cravinhos (SP)

1

Headquarters

4

Warehouse / shipping facilitiy

7

Foot-and-mouth vaccine production facilities

2

Laboratory for quality control and R&D

5

Animal defensives production facility

8

Biological QC and general vaccines production facility

3

Pharmaceuticals production facilitiy

6

Hormones production facilities

23

State-of-the-art production facilities

One of the

Designed to be able to

Advanced

most modern

comply with top

IT system

plants in the

international

(SAP)

veterinary

standards for quality

implement

segment

certification: US FDA,

ed

GMP and EMEA

24

Beginning of operations in the biological plant

February 2019 - First sales of the new vaccine

25

Expertise in product development with best-in-class R&D practices

R$ 110 mm of R&D investments in the last 3 years, an average of 6.5% of net revenues invested every year

Ourofino has its own internal research center to lead clinical studies and field experiments established in our farm

Open innovation model: transformation of ideas into products and having strong relationships with innovation powerhouses

R&D team with more than a 100 highly capacitated employees

R&D and Marketing teams mapping the trends in the animal health industry

26

Expertise in product development with best-in-class R&D practices

Focus in education profile in order to get maximum R&D results

Education profile of the R&D team

Fonte: informações internas

7% 6%

18%

20%

47%

PhD

Master's degree

Bachelor's degree

Technical specialization College education and others

27

Open innovation and strategic portfolio management

Evaluation between internal and external options to enable the desired solution

Business

Problem

Prototype

Viable

opportunity

definition

validation

solution

Goal

Fonte: informações internas

Outside in

inside out

Ecosystem

Needs assessment and possible solutions

Research, design and

development

*Capture and prioritize

Prioritization that takes into account value creation potential

Prototypes production

Application and

Dissemination

Scale production and marketing

Execute quickly

Commercialize

Track results

and grow

Prototyping and

Market introduction

Return

testing

of the prototype

Measurement

Market solution

scale and

monetization

28

Expertise in product development coupled with relationships drive

Dedicated farm for product experiments and for training on artificial insemination protocol

29

Launches in 2019

First recombinant circovirus vaccine (PCV2b) carrying antigen 2b in the world. Also effective against 2a and 2d.

Segment:

Swine

Multiplying unforgettable moments is what drives this relationship.

Ativi 40 mg is a dietary supplement for dogs and cats used for the supplementation of collagen and the minerals: copper, zinc, manganese and selenium. These components provide nutritional support to the metabolism of joint structure construction. It has in its formulation the exclusive and patented type II collagen (UC- II®).

Therapeutic

Class:

Biological

Segment:

Pet

Therapeutic

Class:

Supplement

30

2019: Strategic Planning

Ourofino as a company with a wide portfolio, multispecies and a incremental innovation strategy

International expansion

Go-To-Market

Operational

Efficiency

Ourofino

2.0

Governance and

Organization

Research,

Development,

Innovation

Transactions

and new business

Financial Highlights

Net revenues (R$ mm)

CAGR (14-18): 7%

Source: Company information

32

Financial Highlights

Gross profit (R$ mm) and margin

Source: Company information

33

Financial Highlights

SG&A (R$ mm) and percentage on net revenue

Source: Company information

34

Financial Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ mm) and margin

Source: Company information

35

Financial Highlights

Adjusted profit (R$ mm) and margin

Source: Company information

36

Financial Highlights

Cash position (R$ mm)

Source: Company information

37

Financial Highlights

Net debt (R$ mm) and leverage (net debt/LTM EBITDA)

196

228

229

222

205

216

220

238

1.7x

1.8x

1.7x

1.7x

1.7x

1.9x

2.2x

2.2x

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Average cost of debt (year)

7.1%

7.1%

7.0%

7.2%

7.3%

7.0%

6.6%

5.9%

Source: Company information

38

Financial Highlights

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Suppliers

Inventory

Receivables

Source: Company information

39

*On LTM basis and average of quarter balance sheets from the last 4 quarters

Ownership Breakdown

Others

15%

BNDESPAR 12%

General

Atlantic

17%

Founder

shareholders

56%

Fonte: informações internas

40

Highlights

Unique combination of

a widely recognized

Leading position in the

brand, diversified client

base and wide

attractive Brazilian

distribution network.

animal health market.

Strong corporate governance and a best-in-class management team.

Expertise in product development with best-in-class R&D

practices and extensive

State-of-the-art

pipeline.

production facilities.

41

Disclaimer

Ourofino Saúde Animal Participações SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 13:07:13 UTC
