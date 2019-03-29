Ourofino úde Animal Participaç&oti : Notice to Shareholders - Distribution of Dividends

OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 20.258.278/0001-70

Board of Trade Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.465.415

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Distribution of Dividends

OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), communicates its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to the Company's management's proposal disclosed to the market on February 26, 2019 ("Management's Proposal") and as approved at the shareholders' general meeting held on this date ("General Meeting"), the Company will distribute to its shareholders, as minimum mandatory dividend (including the interest on net equity already declared), the net amount of R$16,351,229.07, corresponding to R$0.30308675 per share issued by the Company (net of the withholdings of the Income Tax Withholding (Imposto de Renda Retido na Fonte) ("IRRF") imposed on the interest on net equity already declared).

The net amount of dividends to be distributed to the Company's shareholders comprises the following amounts: (i) R$7,674,246.10 distributed as interest on net equity, as approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on December 11, 2018, which will include the withholding of R$881,492.55 as IRRF, resulting in the net amount of R$6,792,753.55 to be distributed to the shareholders, equivalent to R$0.12591063 per share; and (ii) the remaining balance of R$9,558,475.52, corresponding to R$0.17717612 per share, without the IRRF's withholding.

The Company reasserts that the information regarding the complementary and minimum mandatory dividends (without considering the interest on net equity already declared) due to the Company's shareholders will correspond to the information registered as such in the General Meeting's date, that is, on the present date; and, as of April 1st, 2019, the Company's shares will be traded "ex-dividends". The shareholders' who were holders of shares on December 14, 2018, date on which was held the Board of Directors' Meeting that approved the distribution, will be entitled to the interest on net equity.

The minimum mandatory dividend and the interest on net equity will be paid in cash until May 31, 2019, as approved by the General Meeting.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about possible new information regarding matters disclosed in this Notice to Shareholders.

Cravinhos, March 29, 2019.

Kleber Cesar Silveira Gomes

Investor Relations Officer