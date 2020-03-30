Ourofino úde Animal Participaç&oti : Notice to the Market - Covid-19 and Retention of dividends

OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 20.258.278/0001-70

NIRE 35.300.465.415

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

OURO FINO SAÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general, pursuant to the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Instruction No. 358/02, of January 3, 2002, that, according to the Proposal of the Management, disclosed on this date, for the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2020, the Company's management proposed the partial distribution of dividends, carrying out the payment of equity on interest in a net amount of BRL 836,434.55 (gross amount of BRL 944,647.00) and the retention of the remaining amount of BRL 10,154,473.75 of the minimum mandatory dividend. Such amount is different from the amount previously disclosed by the Company in its financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, as disclosed on February 11, 2020, once, due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19pandemic and the potential impacts on the Brazilian and the global economy, the Company's management believes that it should act in a more conservative manner, partially reducing the distribution additional dividends, aiming to preserve the Company's liquidity in connection with the future investments forecasted by the Company. Notwithstanding, the Company clarifies that the amounts not distributed as dividends will be retained to special reserve, pursuant to article 202, paragraphs 4th and 5th of the Brazilian Corporate Law.

Additionally, the Company, aiming at both maintaining employee safety and continuing operations, hereby highlights the complementary actions it is taking to its shareholders and the market in general, as follows:

Creation of a Risk Management Committee to regularly monitor the situation, propose and coordinate preventive measures to protect employees' health and minimize possible impacts to the business.

Compliance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to reduce social contact, with the consequent: replacement of face-to-face meetings with remote meetings; adoption of remote work when applicable for corporate functions (home-office); and cancellation of national and international travel.

Conducting communication and orientation campaigns for employees, intensifying hygiene in the workplace and making alcohol bottles in gel of their own production available to employees.

In Brazil, as in most other countries in which the Company operates, animal health is listed as an essential activity, as it is part of the agribusiness chain, being critical for the continuity of food production and supply, in addition to maintaining a good care for pets. Thus, we will maintain operations at our industrial plants, remote commercial customer service and distribution logistics, aiming to supply distributors, agricultural resellers and final customers.

Aware of the operational risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company assesses the impacts of possible scenarios of delays in imports of inputs, especially from China and India, minimized by the current existing safety stocks, both of raw materials and finished products. in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.