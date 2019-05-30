Ouster : Announces Two Week Lead Time Guarantee for OS-1 Lidar Sensors

Industry-first guarantee gets sensors into customers’ hands quickly.

Ouster, a leading provider of high-resolution lidar sensors used for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and mapping, today announced a new program that guarantees a two-week ship time for its current lidar models. An industry first, the Ouster Lead Time Guarantee is intended to help customers get started with the company’s products faster and reverse the industry trend of long wait-times for sensor delivery.

As Ouster has added customers working on projects across a wide range of industries, the company has increasingly appreciated how important it is for engineering and perception teams to get sensors in their hands as quickly as possible. Customers need to begin getting familiar with the sensor’s output, testing integration options, and validating system-level designs.

Unfortunately, the lidar industry has a reputation for long lead times for delivery, and Ouster has often seen customers assuming that it will take many months to get their hands on their sensors.

“Our promise to anyone who needs lidar is that we will ship your first two sensors within two weeks, no matter if you buy 1 sensor or 1000 sensors. Our customers’ projects are too important to be waiting around for the first sensors to arrive,” said Raffi Mardirosian, VP of Corporate Development. “Companies in our industry have made it too hard to get your hands on sensors, especially if you’re a small customer or a university lab. Ouster is changing that with our Lead Time Guarantee.”

The Ouster Lead Time Guarantee is the first of its kind in the lidar industry for a reason - Ouster’s multi-beam flash lidar architecture places all the lasers and sensors onto semiconductor chips, which makes the company’s sensors easier and faster to assemble with confidence.

More details about the guarantee, including terms and conditions, can be found on Ouster’s website.

About Ouster

Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for safety-critical applications in autonomous vehicles and robotics, as well as defense, drones, and mapping. Using its unique multi-beam flash lidar architecture, Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, and inexpensive. Founded in 2015 by CEO Angus Pacala and CTO Mark Frichtl, Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco.

