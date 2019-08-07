Ouster : Lidar Announces Global Expansion to European and Asia-Pacific Regions

New offices in France, Hong Kong, and mainland China will support growing customer base in key markets

Ouster, a leading provider of high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and mapping, announced its expansion into Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions with new offices in Paris, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The expansion will enable deep customer relationships and enhance local customer support through local field application engineering teams while guaranteeing faster order fulfilment to Ouster’s growing worldwide customer base.

“Ouster’s global footprint already includes over 450 customers spanning nearly 50 countries,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “Our international expansion is core to continuing to provide exceptional delivery and support in every region we operate.”

Current Director of Business Development, Cyrille Jacquemet, will move from Ouster’s California headquarters to lead efforts in the EU as General Manager of EMEA, and open the first European office in Paris. As a founder, CEO, and French native with over 15 years’ experience scaling up high growth startups and their international expansion, Cyrille will strengthen the company’s global sales and support capacity across EMEA.

In the Asia Pacific region, Ouster recently appointed Clement Kong as General Manager, APAC, where he will lead operations based in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Clement has over 15 years of automotive experience across leadership roles at Continental and Johnson Electric along with serving customers worldwide. With deep understanding of automotive standards and Asian customer requirements, Clement will lead Ouster’s market expansion into the APAC region.

With nearly half of Ouster lidar sensors sold outside of the Americas, the new offices enable Ouster’s two-week shipping guarantee to be maintained and extended globally. By strengthening regional support, along with localizing direct sales and channel management, Ouster can accelerate its growing footprint across 15 industries including automotive, robotics, security, defense, mining, and agriculture to ensure the best experience for its customers and partners around the world.

About Ouster

Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and beyond. Using its unique multi-beam flash lidar architecture, Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, and affordable, while delivering camera-like image quality. Since its founding in 2015, Ouster has secured over 450 customers and $90 million in funding. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco and led by CEO Angus Pacala and CTO Mark Frichtl. Learn more at ouster.io.

