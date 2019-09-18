Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ouster : Lidar Enabling Commercial Launch of Autonomous Vehicle Technologies in 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Ouster lidar coupled with NVIDIA DRIVE enables highly accurate 3D perception for autonomous driving applications

Ouster, a leading provider of high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and mapping, is working with NVIDIA to provide lidar sensors for use in Level 3 to Level 5 autonomous driving systems being developed by major global OEMs targeting production in 2022. The lidar perception system, based on the high-resolution Ouster OS2 lidar, runs on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform. NVIDIA’s full-stack software delivers 360-degree sensor processing, mapping, and path planning.

In anticipation of advanced series vehicle production in 2022, NVIDIA will use Ouster lidar sensors for development as it works with OEMs to bring safe, reliable autonomous vehicles to market. Ouster lidar sensors satisfy multiple use cases across commercial autonomous vehicle applications utilizing the NVIDIA DRIVE platform, including public transportation, freight, refuse and recycling collection, construction, mining, and more.

“Commercial autonomous vehicles have to withstand some of the world’s most demanding environments,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “The OS2’s reliability and resolution make it the clear choice for NVIDIA’s OEM partners that require the highest level of dependability.”

For autonomous driving systems, Ouster’s structured lidar data can increase input processing speeds by up to 100-times over traditional unstructured lidar data when using vector processors like NVIDIA GPUs. This enables faster object recognition and lower power requirements for the autonomous driving system.

“Ouster sensors are an excellent solution for lidar perception due to their resolution, price, and reliability,” said Gary Hicok, senior vice president of Automotive Hardware and Systems at NVIDIA. “Integrating dependable, 360-degree sensors into NVIDIA’s full software stack is a crucial step in commercializing self-driving technology.”

The work by Ouster and NVIDIA will enable the further development of a flexible, scalable autonomous driving system that meets the reliability and safety needs of commercial OEM customers.

About Ouster

Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and beyond. Using its unique multi-beam flash lidar architecture, Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, and affordable, while delivering camera-like image quality. Since its founding in 2015, Ouster has secured over 450 customers and $90 million in funding. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco and led by CEO Angus Pacala and CTO Mark Frichtl. Learn more at ouster.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pSALESFORCE COM : PagerDuty CFO Shares Why Finance Teams Must Become Customer First
PU
02:12pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron, Inc.
BU
02:12pNIELSEN : and OpenSlate Form Strategic Alliance to Integrate Leading Audience and Brand Safety Measurement for Global Marketers
PR
02:11pCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:10pERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Commences Drilling Program at the Khundii Gold Project
AQ
02:10pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation
BU
02:10pTHE TECH INTERACTIVE : honors global leaders making our world better with innovation
PR
02:10pPutnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
02:10pMLS Grid achieves Platinum RESO Certification
GL
02:09pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Governor signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group