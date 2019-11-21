Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ouster : Lidar Powers Next Generation Security and Safety Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Ouster integrates with leading security perception platforms to enable real-time 3D perception, with night vision and 360-degree coverage

Ouster, Inc., a leading provider of high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, security, and mapping introduced its lidar-enabled security solutions at the International Security Conference & Exposition East conference in New York. Ouster’s security solution detects, classifies, and tracks potential security risks across multiple environments, including factories, ports, corporate campuses, airports, and other locations where real-time 3D perception, night vision, and 360-degree monitoring is required.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005823/en/

Ouster OS1-64 powered by Seoul Robotics Smart 3D Perception Engine (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ouster OS1-64 powered by Seoul Robotics Smart 3D Perception Engine (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lidar-enabled security systems provide unparalleled spatial accuracy, object detection, and tracking beyond standard camera or radar based solutions, enabling highly accurate 3D sensing and continuous object tracking across coverage zones. A lidar-based solution also protects personally identifiable information and individual privacy by limiting facial recognition. Ouster’s lidar-enabled security solution is designed to protect people and secure environments with 24-hour visibility, while significantly reducing false alarms and providing first responders better situational awareness to react faster and more safely to incidents.

"Lidar is quickly becoming a key part of the next-generation of security solutions," says Angus Pacala, Ouster co-founder and CEO. "Just one high-resolution Ouster lidar sensor combines the object classification of a camera with the distance detection and night vision of radar, making it an indispensable part of any modern security system."

Ouster is working with two leading security software and integration companies to combine the perception power of lidar into traditional and next-generation Video Management Systems (VMS). Ouster integrates with Tacticaware’s Accur8vision expanded perimetric security system, allowing the virtual design, integration, and deployment of lidar-based perception. Additionally, Ouster sensors now seamlessly work with Seoul Robotics' SENSR software platform, enabling security integrators to use the perception system to create custom end-to-end security solutions.

Ouster’s rugged, reliable lidar sensors are designed and built to withstand extreme weather conditions, providing a new level of reliability for extended outdoor use through rain, snow, hail, dust, and fog. All Ouster sensors are designed to IP68 and IP69K standards, and for security applications, Power-Over-Ethernet Plus (PoE+) capabilities will be available in the first quarter of 2020.

About Ouster

Ouster builds high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and beyond. Using its unique digital lidar architecture, Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, and affordable, while delivering camera-like image quality. Since its founding in 2015, Ouster has secured over 550 customers and $90 million in funding. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco and led by CEO Angus Pacala and CTO Mark Frichtl. Learn more at ouster.com.

Additional Images: https://ouster.com/press/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pSt. James's Place names Helena Morrissey as non-executive director
RE
02:23pRIGHT ON BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:22pWOD RETAIL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:22pBooze & Bacon (and Other One-of-a-Kind Events) in Casper, Wyoming
GL
02:21pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Trump administration mulls new EU trade probe as auto tariff window closes - Politico
RE
02:21pFOOT LOCKER : Announces Eighth Annual Week Of Greatness With 'No Matter What' Digital Campaign
AQ
02:18pAIR FRANCE KLM : U.S. grants final approval for expanded Delta, Air France, Virgin, KLM JV
RE
02:18pMTCH MYGN TWTR CGC : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
02:17pHOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Troopers, Marshals, Officers Capture Suspect in Atlanta Homicide
PU
02:17pHOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Investor Update (opens in new window)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
3Oil rises on hopes of OPEC cut extension, U.S.-China trade deal
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group