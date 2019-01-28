Log in
Out of over 13,000 Innovators from over 90 Countries, Calysta Secures a Place in the 2019 Global Cleantech 100

01/28/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Calysta, an innovator in sustainable products to improve worldwide food security, was named by Cleantech Group in the prestigious 2019 Global Cleantech 100.

The Global Cleantech 100 is an annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent, for-profit companies best positioned to solve tomorrow’s clean technology challenges. This year marks the 10th edition of the list.

“Calysta is honored to be named to the 2019 Global Cleantech 100, recognizing our development of FeedKind® protein as an innovative, sustainable feed for fish, pets and livestock,” said Alan Shaw, Ph.D., Calysta President and CEO. “FeedKind is the first scalable alternative protein requiring no wild caught fish or agricultural land, contributing to global food security.”

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global 87-member expert panel comprised of leading investors and experts from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The list is sponsored by Chubb.

Our tenth edition is dominated by innovations for the future of food and mobility, and a decentralized and digitized future not only for energy, but for the industrial world more generally,said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “This is a far cry from the dominance of hardware, solar and biofuels in the inaugural Global Cleantech 100 in 2009.”

The complete list of 100 companies was revealed on 28 January at the 17th annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

About Calysta

Calysta, Inc., Menlo Park, CA, is an innovator in sustainable products to improve worldwide food security. Calysta develops and commercializes FeedKind® protein, an alternative feed ingredient for fish, livestock and pet nutritional products.


© Business Wire 2019
