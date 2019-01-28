Out of over 13,000 Innovators from over 90 Countries, Calysta Secures a Place in the 2019 Global Cleantech 100

Calysta,
an innovator in sustainable products to improve worldwide food security,
was named by Cleantech Group in the prestigious 2019
Global Cleantech 100.
The Global Cleantech 100 is an annual guide to the leading companies and
themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent,
for-profit companies best positioned to solve tomorrow’s clean
technology challenges. This year marks the 10th edition of
the list.
“Calysta is honored to be named to the 2019 Global Cleantech 100,
recognizing our development of FeedKind® protein as an
innovative, sustainable feed for fish, pets and livestock,” said Alan
Shaw, Ph.D., Calysta President and CEO. “FeedKind is the first scalable
alternative protein requiring no wild caught fish or agricultural land,
contributing to global food security.”
The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative
judgements from nominations and insight from a global 87-member expert
panel comprised of leading investors and experts from corporations and
industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers
and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the
global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of
respect and support from many important players within the cleantech
innovation ecosystem. The list is sponsored by Chubb.
“Our tenth edition is dominated by innovations for the future of food
and mobility, and a decentralized and digitized future not only for
energy, but for the industrial world more generally,” said
Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “This is a far cry from the
dominance of hardware, solar and biofuels in the inaugural Global
Cleantech 100 in 2009.”
The
complete list of 100 companies was revealed on 28 January at the 17th
annual Cleantech Forum San Francisco.
