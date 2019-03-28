OutSystems : Announces Increased Adoption of Low-Code by Universities to Accelerate Digital Innovation

OutSystems announced today that a growing number of colleges
and universities are turning to low-code development to face the
challenges of the digital era. Kent State University and Georgia Tech
are just two examples of higher education institutions that are already
using low-code
application development platforms to improve the experience of their
students while delivering innovative solutions and escaping the
constraints of legacy systems.
“Kent State has a vision to be a community of change agents and we are
putting technology into action to help us deliver on that vision,” said
Sameer Jaleel, Director, Platforms and Integration Solutions at Kent
State University. “Adopting OutSystems as our strategic development
platform has allowed us to quickly transform into a digital enterprise
and deliver new applications in an efficient manner.”
As the competition to attract and retain students continues to grow,
universities and colleges are being pressured to deliver better digital
experiences for their students. These experiences include better
customer service and more convenient interactions with the institutions,
ranging from enrollment and course registration to work submission and
booking of labs/classrooms.
However, in the 2018-2019
State of Application Development Higher Education report, 65 percent
of IT professionals said they have an app dev backlog and 80 percent of
respondents described app dev talent as scarce, with hiring taking
longer and costing more, crippling their ability to innovate.
“Many colleges and universities are burdened with multiple legacy
systems that are hard to adapt,” explains Mike Hughes, product
evangelist at OutSystems. “These slow down innovation, making it hard
and unnecessarily expensive to launch new and improved digital
experiences for students.”
“OutSystems integrates with pretty much everything, allowing colleges
and universities to add features and capabilities to existing systems,
thus modernizing them without requiring a complete ‘rip-and-replace’
approach,” continues Hughes. “The low-code visual development approach
is up to 10 times faster than traditional coding, helping education
establishments accelerate digital innovation without lengthy ramp-up,
hiring, or retraining delays.”
Higher education institutions have adopted OutSystems to deliver better
experiences to their students and gain an advantage in the reputation
race against other universities -- some examples include:
-
Georgia
Tech built a web-based application for 2,500 users to check
availability and reserve any of its nearly 400 pieces of advanced lab
equipment in just 15 weeks. Since the institution adopted OutSystems,
it has saved $540,000 on programming.
-
The
Kent State University developed two apps to improve the experience
of students who live on campus and streamline workflows related to
information requests and approvals. The first app empowers students to
self-register their wireless smart devices onto the university’s
secure Wi-Fi system, while the second replaces paper processes,
enabling students to easily request and apply for various services at
the university.
-
College
Bound created an application that helps high school counselors
gather information about students’ college plans and apply that
information to prioritize their actions.
-
The
University of Georgia is using OutSystems as the platform for its
technology course for business analysts. The university chose
OutSystems low-code platform as its development capabilities catered
to both technical and non-technical students.
More details about these case
studies and how OutSystems
can help higher education institutions regain their competitiveness
can be found on the OutSystems website.
About OutSystems - Thousands of customers worldwide trust
OutSystems, the number one low-code
platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an
obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems
platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform
their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the
power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities,
enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate
with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com,
or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems
or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005109/en/