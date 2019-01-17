OutSystems : Joins Google, Adobe and Slack on G2 Crowd's 2019 Best Software Companies List

OutSystems,
provider of the number one platform for low-code rapid application
development, was named a winner in G2 Crowd’s annual Best
Software Awards. OutSystems ranked number four in the “Fastest
Growing Products 2019” category. Winners were determined by analyzing
over 270,000 reviews collected in 2018.
“User feedback drove this award, which makes it extra special,” said
Paulo Rosado, CEO and founder of OutSystems. “The overwhelmingly
positive reviews show just how much value our technology is providing to
our customers -- helping businesses create enterprise-grade applications
quickly, efficiently, and cost effectively. To be the only pure-play
low-code company on the same list with the software industry’s heaviest
hitters shows the impact OutSystems is having on the application
development market.”
“This is no subjective list by a few people giving their opinions,” G2
Crowd's CEO Godard Abel explains. “With the highest traffic and
engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest
quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than 4 million data
points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job
of helping businesses reach their potential.”
G2 Crowd’s Best Software Awards provide the definitive ranking of the
best software companies and products worldwide. Tech companies on the
list are selected with data provided by its software users, and, as a
result, have proven their commitment to customers and providing
technology that delivers. G2 Crowd compiled the list using data
collected from over 270,000 authentic customer reviews written between
Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software
products, with every single review vetted by an individual person, not a
machine, to ensure legitimacy.
Here’s a sampling of some terrific
reviews that OutSystems customers submitted to G2 Crowd in 2018.
-
“OutSystems is the present and future of development.”
-
“The primary benefit is super-fast turnaround. It usually takes longer
for users to describe to me the functionality they need than it does
for me to generate a functioning prototype for them to test out.”
-
“From modernizing legacy systems to streamlining inefficient
paper-based processes and engaging customers, suppliers and partners,
we have solved a great variety of business problems and delivered real
value to our customers, with great ROI in just a few months.”
Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at
G2Crowd.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. All scores are calculated
using G2’s algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence,
explained in detail here.
