OutboundEngine : Survey Reveals Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Lack a Marketing Strategy for 2019

OutboundEngine,
a leading provider of marketing automation software for small
businesses, today released a new survey of small and medium business
(SMB) owners, revealing insights on revenue growth and marketing
efficacy, as well as stressors and preferences that inhibit the
development and execution of marketing strategies.
The report—titled “Stress, Time & Growth: Factors Affecting Small
Business Marketing in 2019”—found that many SMB owners do not have
formalized marketing goals established for 2019. Nearly 50 percent of
those surveyed do not have a marketing plan for the year and 58 percent
only spend five hours or fewer on marketing each week.
Other key findings include:
-
Of those who spend the least amount of their time on marketing, 47
percent did not experience revenue growth in 2018 and 36 percent are
unsure how they will grow their business in 2019.
-
SMB owners overwhelmingly prefer to spend their time running their
business (36 percent) and helping customers solve problems (28
percent) rather than marketing to customers (14 percent). However,
respondents who invested slightly more time or percentage of revenue
in marketing reported revenue growth at higher rates.
-
Sixty-two percent of small business owners are as or more stressed
about their businesses in 2019 than they were in 2018, citing
finances, limited time and lack of knowledge of business-specific
marketing tactics as the most influential barriers to achieving their
objectives.
-
SMB owners value social media engagement across paid and organic.
Nearly 40 percent of respondents view organic social media posts as
the most successful part of their customer marketing strategies,
followed by paid social posts (17 percent).
“There is a common misconception among small business owners that
marketing requires a lot of time and money to produce the results needed
to grow their business,” said Marc Pickren, CEO of OutboundEngine. “The
secret to an effective, stress-free marketing plan lies at the
cross-section of affordability and efficacy. Today’s business owners,
who are often not marketers by trade, have plenty of tools at their
disposal to help achieve this balance.”
Marketing automation has introduced a new operational framework for SMB
owners to help them spend less and get more out of their marketing
strategy. Automation tools offload the time-consuming maintenance of a
consistent customer engagement program and help eliminate the stresses
of operating a business.
Methodology
In February 2019, OutboundEngine conducted a survey of more than 350
small and medium business owners throughout the U.S. The survey explored
sentiment toward and knowledge of marketing tactics, time management
preferences and the stressors and concerns owners feel about the future
success of their enterprises.
