Outbrain : Integrates with Google Display & Video 360 to Strengthen Programmatic Offerings

Outbrain , the world’s leading discovery and native advertising feed for the open web, announced today the full launch of its integration with Google’s Demand-Side Platform (DSP), Display & Video 360 to give marketers greater ability to capitalize on the benefits of Outbrain’s unique native inventory at scale.

“Display & Video 360 gives our customers efficient access to buy Outbrain’s premium native inventory, further heightening our investment in both the programmatic space and innovative native solutions for marketers,” said Gilad de Vries, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Outbrain.

By connecting with Display & Video 360 through BidSwitch, Outbrain gives buyers a more efficient and direct route to provide consumers with premium ad experiences at scale. Since acquiring Zemanta in 2017, Outbrain has continued its efforts to expand its programmatic offerings so that marketers are able to enjoy full flexibility in their buying strategies, across Outbrain’s premium inventory.

"We are activating Outbrain in Display & Video 360 for our clients in order to reach a targeted audience on premium publishers and deliver incremental performance into their digital strategies," said Philippe Imbert, Head of Adex and Programmatic Partnerships at TradeLab, an Outbrain client.

"Gaining access to quality native inventory remains a top priority for BidSwitch demand partners. We’re excited to be partnering closely with Outbrain to unlock new pools of premium native supply and make it available to advertisers using Google’s Display & Video 360 platform for buying on BidSwitch,” said Barry Adams, GM of BidSwitch.

“Our platform and offerings are constantly evolving to cater to the needs of modern advertisers and publishers, and our continued investment in unique deals and inventory packaging are a direct reflection of that,” added de Vries.

