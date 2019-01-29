Outbrain : and Guardian News & Media Extend Long-Term Partnership

Outbrain, the world's leading native advertising platform, announced today the multi-year renewal of their strategic partnership with Guardian News & Media (GNM), a globally influential and independent publisher of The Guardian and Observer newspapers and theguardian.com.

The commercial partnership began in 2012 and will continue on with GNM leveraging Outbrain’s full Engage solution. Outbrain’s innovative technology allows publishers to increase revenue opportunities through personalised and curated paid-for content recommendations.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Guardian News & Media.” said Stephanie Himoff, Managing Director of Northern Europe. “Our partnership is focused on driving strategic and sustainable growth; and Outbrain is committed to creating the best native experience for the consumer, whilst also connecting the world’s leading brands to The Guardian’s highly engaged audience, especially in an era where brand safety and quality are top of mind. This renewed partnership is proof of our dedication to invest in supplying the best monetisation tools to the world’s top publishers.”

“We believe that renewing our partnership with Outbrain is the right strategic decision for us at this time. Outbrain’s technology platform provides effective tools to help drive revenue for Guardian News & Media. Outbrain has a proven track record of delivering value to publishers amidst a tumultuous media environment.” said Hamish Nicklin, CRO of Guardian News & Media.

About Outbrain

Founded in 2006, Outbrain's mission is to create the most meaningful and trustworthy online discovery feeds connecting a person, channel and marketer. Outbrain’s native advertising technology powers the news, product & information feeds of the world’s most recognized publishers and channels including MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and Sky News. Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 15 cities worldwide. Learn more at outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

