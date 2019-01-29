Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Outbrain : and Guardian News & Media Extend Long-Term Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:31am EST

Outbrain, the world's leading native advertising platform, announced today the multi-year renewal of their strategic partnership with Guardian News & Media (GNM), a globally influential and independent publisher of The Guardian and Observer newspapers and theguardian.com.

The commercial partnership began in 2012 and will continue on with GNM leveraging Outbrain’s full Engage solution. Outbrain’s innovative technology allows publishers to increase revenue opportunities through personalised and curated paid-for content recommendations.

We are excited to extend our partnership with Guardian News & Media.” said Stephanie Himoff, Managing Director of Northern Europe. “Our partnership is focused on driving strategic and sustainable growth; and Outbrain is committed to creating the best native experience for the consumer, whilst also connecting the world’s leading brands to The Guardian’s highly engaged audience, especially in an era where brand safety and quality are top of mind. This renewed partnership is proof of our dedication to invest in supplying the best monetisation tools to the world’s top publishers.”

We believe that renewing our partnership with Outbrain is the right strategic decision for us at this time. Outbrain’s technology platform provides effective tools to help drive revenue for Guardian News & Media. Outbrain has a proven track record of delivering value to publishers amidst a tumultuous media environment.” said Hamish Nicklin, CRO of Guardian News & Media.

About Outbrain

Founded in 2006, Outbrain's mission is to create the most meaningful and trustworthy online discovery feeds connecting a person, channel and marketer. Outbrain’s native advertising technology powers the news, product & information feeds of the world’s most recognized publishers and channels including MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and Sky News. Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 15 cities worldwide. Learn more at outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:54aELEMENT 25 : Reconnaissance Gold Exploration Programme Green Dam Project
PU
03:54aINCITEC PIVOT : Unplanned downtime affecting FY19 ...
PU
03:53aLG ELECTRONICS : Styler Heralds future of total clothing care
AQ
03:53aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE & Sumitomo Sign Agreement with SEWA to Develop, Build & Operate Sharjah's First Independent Combined Cycle Power Plant
AQ
03:53aKSE-100 index adds 155 points
AQ
03:51aARGONAUT GOLD : Receives Federal Government Approval of Magino Environmental Assessment
AQ
03:51aISOENERGY : Intersects Strong Uranium Mineralization in the First Two Follow-Up Drill Holes at the Hurricane Zone
AQ
03:51aPETRA DIAMONDS : Interim Revenue, Production Rise As Debt Levels Expand
AQ
03:51aAAK : Invitation to AAK's presentation of the fourth quarter and year-end report 2018 on February 8
AQ
03:50aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Delaware manufacturing executive charged in Amtrak bribery case
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : sees profit at lower end of range, shares down
4SAP : SAP : sets restructuring after fourth-quarter shows some weakness
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 4Q Net Profit Falls; Announces EUR1.5 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.