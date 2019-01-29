Outbrain : and Guardian News & Media Extend Long-Term Partnership

Outbrain, the
world's leading native advertising platform, announced today the
multi-year renewal of their strategic partnership with Guardian News &
Media (GNM), a globally influential and independent publisher of The
Guardian and Observer newspapers and theguardian.com.
The commercial partnership began in 2012 and will continue on with GNM
leveraging Outbrain’s full Engage solution. Outbrain’s innovative
technology allows publishers to increase revenue opportunities through
personalised and curated paid-for content recommendations.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with Guardian News & Media.”
said Stephanie Himoff, Managing Director of Northern Europe. “Our
partnership is focused on driving strategic and sustainable growth;
and Outbrain is committed to creating the best native experience for the
consumer, whilst also connecting the world’s leading brands to The
Guardian’s highly engaged audience, especially in an era where brand
safety and quality are top of mind. This renewed partnership is proof of
our dedication to invest in supplying the best monetisation tools to the
world’s top publishers.”
“We believe that renewing our partnership with Outbrain is the right
strategic decision for us at this time. Outbrain’s technology platform
provides effective tools to help drive revenue for Guardian News &
Media. Outbrain has a proven track record of delivering value to
publishers amidst a tumultuous media environment.” said Hamish Nicklin,
CRO of Guardian News & Media.
About Outbrain
Founded in 2006, Outbrain's mission is to create the most meaningful and
trustworthy online discovery feeds connecting a person, channel and
marketer. Outbrain’s native advertising technology powers the news,
product & information feeds of the world’s most recognized publishers
and channels including MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian,
and Sky News. Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in 15
cities worldwide. Learn more at outbrain.com
