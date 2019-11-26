Log in
Outbrain : and Singapore Press Holdings Extend Their Long-Term Exclusive Partnership

11/26/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Outbrain, the world’s leading native advertising platform for the open web, announced today the multi-year renewal of its strategic partnership with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Asia’s leading media organisation with businesses in print, digital, radio and more. The partnership began in 2013 and will continue with SPH leveraging Outbrain’s innovative Smartfeed technology and Engage solution. Smartfeed provides a content discovery feed that allows publishers to customise the consumer experience, improving both engagement and revenue. It is designed for a range of content from promoted articles to editorial pieces to videos, and functions across all devices including desktop, mobile, and apps. Smartfeed lets SPH marry editorial curation with personalisation, driving audience growth and engagement, while increasing revenue opportunities.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with SPH. Together we are focused on driving strategic and sustainable growth across the regions and platforms,” said Chris Mockford, Head of Publishers, APAC at Outbrain. “Our renewed partnership will allow us to extend our presence not only in SEA but also into China across SPH’s Chinese language sites. Outbrain is committed to creating the best native experience for consumers, while also connecting leading brands to SPH’s highly engaged audience, especially in an era where brand safety and quality are top of mind. This engagement is proof of our dedication and investment to supply the best monetisation and engagement tools to the world’s top publishers.”

“Outbrain continues to be a trusted partner for us, and we are pleased to continue working together in SEA, and now in China too. Outbrain’s technology provides effective tools that enable SPH to deliver meaningful engagement and growth across all our markets, “ said Michael Chng, Head, Digital Development, Media Solutions Division at SPH.

Outbrain’s innovative technology enables publishers to marry editorial curation with personalisation, drive audience growth and engagement, and increase revenue opportunities. “Outbrain is committed to creating the best content exploration and discovery experience and providing safe quality advertising opportunities for brands,” said Andrew Burke MD APAC at Outbrain.

About Outbrain

Outbrain is the world’s leading discovery and native advertising platform for the open web. A third of the world’s internet-connected population explore and discover information through our feed technology, which is trusted by emerging to established brands and integrated into thousands of media companies’ tech stacks to manage and monetise their publishing operations. Outbrain operates in 55 countries and is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide. Learn more at www.outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
