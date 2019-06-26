Log in
Outbrain :'s Digital Audience Reach Surpasses Facebook, Google & Others in Key Global Markets

06/26/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Outbrain, the world’s leading discovery and native advertising platform for the open web, announced today that it is the global leader in total digital reach for the month of April, within key markets including the U.S., Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. These rankings illustrate Outbrain’s market share against competitors, including Google, Facebook, and other native advertising networks.

Outbrain powers the discovery feed experience for over one billion people across its media and publisher partner digital properties operating on the open web globally.

In the U.S., Outbrain accounted for 88% of the total digital population, surpassing Facebook and other advertising platforms, according to Comscore Media Metrix® Key Measures rankings in April 2019. Outbrain reached 229 million unique visitors within multiple channels across Outbrain’s premium publisher network, taking home the top spot amongst social and native platforms. In addition, Outbrain’s U.S. audience reach increased by 6% since January 2019, highlighting impressive growth in the past quarter.

Across Europe, Outbrain experienced tremendous growth and success in total digital reach in April, capturing 84.3% of the market in Germany as reported by AGOF, and 88% in Belgium, as reported by CMI Internet 2019. According to Comscore Custom Reporting in April, Outbrain led in total digital reach of 95% in Spain and 76.8% in the U.K. and potential reach of 94.3% in Italy.*

“Consumers on the web are becoming disengaged with the saturated news & information feeds of the closed web and turning to the open web for a better exploration and discovery experience,” said Eytan Galai, CRO, at Outbrain. “We are the best alternative to advertisers who are actively looking to diversify their media spend outside of the closed web, better engage with audiences, and drive significant return on advertising spend.”

*Source: Comscore Custom Reporting, Audience Duplication, Outbrain Distributed Content and Ligatus Network, April 2019, Italy

About Outbrain

Outbrain is the world’s leading discovery and native advertising platform for the open web. A third of world’s internet-connected population explore and discover information through our feed technology, which is trusted by emerging to established brands and integrated into thousands of media companies’ tech stacks to manage and monetize their publishing operations. Outbrain operates in 55 countries and is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide. Learn more at www.outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
