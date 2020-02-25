Log in
Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024 | Awareness Among People About Fitness and Healthy Lifestyles to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/25/2020 | 10:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the outdoor apparel market, and it is poised to grow by USD 3.90 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005875/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Outdoor Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40137

Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor apparel market report covers the following areas:

  • Outdoor Apparel Market size
  • Outdoor Apparel Market trends
  • Outdoor Apparel Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rise in the number of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor apparel market growth during the next few years.

Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the outdoor apparel market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc. and VF Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the outdoor apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor apparel market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the outdoor apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the outdoor apparel market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor apparel market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
