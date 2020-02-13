Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Luxury Hotels to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the outdoor cushions market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 135.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing number of luxury hotels has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising competition, increasing price war, and reducing profit margins might hamper market growth.

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Type

Foam Cushions

Inflatable Cushions

Others

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor cushions market in the US report covers the following areas:

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Size

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Trends

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Industry Analysis

This study identifies customization of outdoor cushions as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US during the next few years.

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the outdoor cushions market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Brown Jordan Inc., Classic Accessories LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Jordan Manufacturing Co. Inc., Kohl’s Corp., La-Z-Boy Inc., Lowe’s Companies Inc., Pillow Perfect Inc. and Target Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the outdoor cushions market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor cushions market size and its contribution to the parent market in the US

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor cushions market in the US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in the outdoor cushions market in the US

