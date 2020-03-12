Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024|The Increasing Demand for Patio Heating Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the outdoor furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.27 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc. and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for patio heating products will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand for patio heating products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might hamper market growth.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Outdoor Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Product

Outdoor Furniture and Accessories

Outdoor Grills and Accessories

Patio Heating Products

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor furniture market report covers the following areas:

Outdoor Furniture Market Size

Outdoor Furniture Market Trends

Outdoor Furniture Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing residential and commercial construction market as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market growth during the next few years.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the outdoor furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc. and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the outdoor furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor furniture market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor furniture market vendors

