News : Companies
Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024|The Increasing Demand for Patio Heating Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/12/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the outdoor furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.27 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005428/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc. and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for patio heating products will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing demand for patio heating products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might hamper market growth.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Outdoor Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Outdoor Furniture and Accessories
  • Outdoor Grills and Accessories
  • Patio Heating Products

End-user

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41099

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor furniture market report covers the following areas:

  • Outdoor Furniture Market Size
  • Outdoor Furniture Market Trends
  • Outdoor Furniture Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing residential and commercial construction market as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market growth during the next few years.

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the outdoor furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc. and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the outdoor furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Outdoor Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor furniture market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the outdoor furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the outdoor furniture market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor furniture market vendors

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
  • Barbeques Galore
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Brown Jordan, Inc.
  • Century Furniture LLC
  • Herman Miller, Inc.
  • Home Depot Product Authority LLC
  • Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
  • Lowe's Companies Inc.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
