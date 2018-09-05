Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market Report 2018 - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Outdoor
Inflated Leisure Products Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023"
The global outdoor inflated leisure products market is anticipated to
reach values of around $7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more
than 12% during 2017-2023.
Water inflatable products constitute around 3/4th of the total share and
increasing construction of new swimming pools across emerging markets
will have a positive impact on the global market. The growing popularity
of luxury camping or glamping across the UK and Germany will contribute
to the rising demand for innovative products in the market. The global
outdoor inflated leisure products market is driven by the exponential
growth in the tourism and hospitality industry.
The report considers the present scenario of the global outdoor inflated
leisure products market and its market dynamics for the period
2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth
enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and
supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading
companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global
outdoor inflated leisure products market.
Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market - Dynamics
The rising demand for adventure sports among millennials and generation
Y is contributing to the growing demand in the inflated leisure product
market. The increasing awareness will result in the surge in demand for
water sports like rafting, boating, kayaking, and other inflated swim
gears like water slides, tubes, floats, and related products. The
increasing stability of the economy and increasing disposable income is
encouraging consumers to spend on traveling and exploring new
destinations.
The fast-paced and hectic lifestyle of consumers is increasing the
preference of convenient, flexible, and portable products in the
inflated leisure products market. The rapid changes in lifestyles will
propel the demand for portable spas, air beds, air furniture, and
related inflated products in the global market.
The major vendors in the global market are:
-
Bestway
-
Coleman Company
-
Intex
-
Airquee
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Dynamics
9 Global Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market
10 Market by Product Type
11 Market by Category
12 Market by Distribution Channel
13 Market by Geography
14 North America: Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market
15 Europe: Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market
16 APAC: Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market
17 ROW: Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market
18 Competitive Landscape
19 Key Company Profiles
20 Other Prominent Vendors
21 Report Summary
22 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
-
General Group Co Ltd
-
Blastzone
-
Yolloy Outdoor Product Co Ltd
-
Yoloboard
-
Funboy
-
Jumporange
-
Omega Inflatables
-
BK Leisure
-
Kololo
-
Leisure Activities Co Ltd
-
Swimline
-
BlueWave Products Inc
-
Bigmouth Inc
-
Tricon
-
Airquee
-
Intex
-
Bestway
-
Coleman Company
