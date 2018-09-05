Log in
Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market Report 2018 - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018 | 11:06am CEST

The "Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor inflated leisure products market is anticipated to reach values of around $7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2017-2023.

Water inflatable products constitute around 3/4th of the total share and increasing construction of new swimming pools across emerging markets will have a positive impact on the global market. The growing popularity of luxury camping or glamping across the UK and Germany will contribute to the rising demand for innovative products in the market. The global outdoor inflated leisure products market is driven by the exponential growth in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The report considers the present scenario of the global outdoor inflated leisure products market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global outdoor inflated leisure products market.

Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market - Dynamics

The rising demand for adventure sports among millennials and generation Y is contributing to the growing demand in the inflated leisure product market. The increasing awareness will result in the surge in demand for water sports like rafting, boating, kayaking, and other inflated swim gears like water slides, tubes, floats, and related products. The increasing stability of the economy and increasing disposable income is encouraging consumers to spend on traveling and exploring new destinations.

The fast-paced and hectic lifestyle of consumers is increasing the preference of convenient, flexible, and portable products in the inflated leisure products market. The rapid changes in lifestyles will propel the demand for portable spas, air beds, air furniture, and related inflated products in the global market.

The major vendors in the global market are:

  • Bestway
  • Coleman Company
  • Intex
  • Airquee

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Dynamics

9 Global Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market

10 Market by Product Type

11 Market by Category

12 Market by Distribution Channel

13 Market by Geography

14 North America: Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market

15 Europe: Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market

16 APAC: Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market

17 ROW: Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market

18 Competitive Landscape

19 Key Company Profiles

20 Other Prominent Vendors

21 Report Summary

22 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • General Group Co Ltd
  • Blastzone
  • Yolloy Outdoor Product Co Ltd
  • Yoloboard
  • Funboy
  • Jumporange
  • Omega Inflatables
  • BK Leisure
  • Kololo
  • Leisure Activities Co Ltd
  • Swimline
  • BlueWave Products Inc
  • Bigmouth Inc
  • Tricon
  • Airquee
  • Intex
  • Bestway
  • Coleman Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mnqfgl/outdoor_inflated?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
