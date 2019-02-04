Outdoor Voices : Names Former Nike and Under Armour Executive Pamela Catlett As President and Chief Operating Officer

Outdoor Voices today announced the appointment of industry veteran Pamela Catlett as President and Chief Operating Officer. Catlett, in tandem with the leadership of Founder and CEO, Tyler Haney, will be responsible for driving market leadership, and accelerating growth for all aspects of Outdoor Voices.

“I’ve been searching for the right person to be a key partner with me for two years,” said Haney. “It was worth the wait because Pam brings to us a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked for iconic brands such as Nike and Under Armour. She has an astute business acumen and knows how to drive revenue growth while building and leading a team. Like me, she will push for innovation and growth throughout our business. Together, we will create the future of Outdoor Voices.”

Catlett previously was the Senior VP and Group General Manager of the Women’s and Youth Categories at Under Armour, where she led a $1 billion business across apparel, footwear and accessories. She was responsible for creating and executing the global growth strategy while leading a diverse multi-disciplinary team to drive exponential growth.

Prior to Under Armour, Catlett was with Nike for over 13 years, having served as the Vice President and General Manager of the Women’s Training and Amplify category for two years, and as Vice President, Investor Relations for 11 years.

“I am excited and inspired to be joining a company that I believe is innovative, disruptive and the future of the athletic wear market,” said Catlett. “When I met Ty, I was struck by her creativity, her smarts and how she has built this company. Her vision drew me in and I can’t wait to help her realize it.”

Haney founded Outdoor Voices with the vision to inspire people to be active without the pressures of performance. The company has grown exponentially from a small start up to a brand that has attracted over $50 million in venture funding, a thriving e-commerce business and retail locations expanding across the United States.

About Outdoor Voices:

Outdoor Voices is an activewear brand that is on a mission to get the world moving. By freeing fitness from performance and bringing play back into everyday life, we are building a community of Recreational enthusiasts who believe that #DoingThings — moving your body and having fun with friends — is the surest way to a happy and healthy life. More information at www.outdoorvoices.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005822/en/