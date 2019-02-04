Outdoor Voices : Names Former Nike and Under Armour Executive Pamela Catlett As President and Chief Operating Officer

Outdoor Voices today announced the appointment of industry veteran
Pamela Catlett as President and Chief Operating Officer. Catlett, in
tandem with the leadership of Founder and CEO, Tyler Haney, will be
responsible for driving market leadership, and accelerating growth for
all aspects of Outdoor Voices.
“I’ve been searching for the right person to be a key partner with me
for two years,” said Haney. “It was worth the wait because Pam brings to
us a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked for iconic brands
such as Nike and Under Armour. She has an astute business acumen and
knows how to drive revenue growth while building and leading a team.
Like me, she will push for innovation and growth throughout our
business. Together, we will create the future of Outdoor Voices.”
Catlett previously was the Senior VP and Group General Manager of the
Women’s and Youth Categories at Under Armour, where she led a $1 billion
business across apparel, footwear and accessories. She was responsible
for creating and executing the global growth strategy while leading a
diverse multi-disciplinary team to drive exponential growth.
Prior to Under Armour, Catlett was with Nike for over 13 years, having
served as the Vice President and General Manager of the Women’s Training
and Amplify category for two years, and as Vice President, Investor
Relations for 11 years.
“I am excited and inspired to be joining a company that I believe is
innovative, disruptive and the future of the athletic wear market,” said
Catlett. “When I met Ty, I was struck by her creativity, her smarts and
how she has built this company. Her vision drew me in and I can’t wait
to help her realize it.”
Haney founded Outdoor Voices with the vision to inspire people to be
active without the pressures of performance. The company has grown
exponentially from a small start up to a brand that has attracted over
$50 million in venture funding, a thriving e-commerce business and
retail locations expanding across the United States.
About Outdoor Voices:
Outdoor Voices is an activewear brand that is on a mission to get the
world moving. By freeing fitness from performance and bringing play back
into everyday life, we are building a community of Recreational
enthusiasts who believe that #DoingThings — moving your body and having
fun with friends — is the surest way to a happy and healthy life. More
information at www.outdoorvoices.com.
