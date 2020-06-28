Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Outdoor Voices : Receives New Funding to Further its Mission to 'Get the World Moving' and Names Ashley Merrill Chairwoman of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 09:31am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Voices, an activewear brand on a mission to 'Get the World Moving,' today announced it has successfully raised a new round of funding from NaHCO3, the investment management platform of fashion and retail entrepreneur Ashley Merrill. In conjunction with this equity investment, Merrill, who is focused on supporting organizations with the potential for lasting impact, has joined Outdoor Voices' Board of Directors as Chairwoman. Financial terms of the private investment were not disclosed.

Merrill is Founder and CEO of Lunya, a luxury sleepwear brand, which she started in 2014. As a successful and talented entrepreneur, she brings a wealth of experience in retail operations, branding, and product development to Outdoor Voices. As Chairwoman, Merrill will work closely with Outdoor Voices' executive team at the Board level. A formal search led by the Board is underway to identify a permanent CEO with proven experience scaling and growing retail companies and who embodies Outdoor Voices' values and brand.

"I have been a long-time customer and fan of Outdoor Voices' brand and mission to 'Get the World Moving'," said Merrill. "I am thrilled to be joining Team OV and look forward to bringing my experiences at Lunya to help build a healthy, sustainable business that drives value for our team, customers, and community."

While the retail industry has been severely challenged by the economic impact of COVID-19, Outdoor Voices has demonstrated resiliency and been able to stay top of mind with its community and customers. Outdoor Voices recently launched a collaboration with best-in-class cycling brand Rapha and over the past several months has increased its online community engagement with virtual programming including "Virtual Recess," a quick endorphin boost hosted by different instructors within the Outdoor Voices community on Instagram.

"We are excited to welcome Ashley to Outdoor Voices' Board and collaborate to serve and engage our community, achieve our mission, and further scale the business for long-term success," said Phillip Niels, a member of Outdoor Voices' Board of Directors and partner at Oakwell Capital. "At Outdoor Voices, we are dedicated to our pursuit of freeing fitness from performance by making daily Recreation fun and accessible to all, and we continue to make positive progress in growing and improving the business in a challenging retail environment."

About Outdoor Voices:
Outdoor Voices is an activewear brand that is on a mission to get the world moving. 
By freeing fitness from performance and bringing play back into everyday life, we are building a community of Recreational enthusiasts who believe that #DoingThings — moving your body and having fun with friends — is the surest way to a happy and healthy life. For more information about Outdoor Voices, visit www.outdoorvoices.com. Follow Outdoor Voices on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @outdoorvoices.

Outdoor Voices

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-voices-receives-new-funding-to-further-its-mission-to-get-the-world-moving-and-names-ashley-merrill-chairwoman-of-the-board-301084732.html

SOURCE Outdoor Voices


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aK ELECTRIC : system failure casing miseries of citizens, Energy Ministry
AQ
10:06aPAKISTAN STATE OIL : Govt raises petrol price by a whopping Rs26
AQ
10:06aHUMAN HEALTH : Role and Importance of of Amino Acids in Human Body
AQ
10:05aSTUART OLSON : to pay June 30, 2020 debenture interest in shares
AQ
10:04aK ELECTRIC : urged to stop power outages, improve infrastructure
AQ
10:03aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : PIA grounds 141 of its pilots for using unfair means to obtain licenses
AQ
10:02aAMAZON COM : IHC Asks Govt to Facilitate Amazon and PayPal in Support of e-Commerce in Pakistan
AQ
10:02aWIRECARD : Millions of dollars belonging to Pakistani freelancers stuck indefinitely amid Wirecard fraud
AQ
10:02aPAKISTAN STATE OIL : POL prices raised by 25pc against 112pc surge in int'l market, govt claims
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group