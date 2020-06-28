Outdoor Voices : Receives New Funding to Further its Mission to 'Get the World Moving' and Names Ashley Merrill Chairwoman of the Board

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Voices , an activewear brand on a mission to 'Get the World Moving,' today announced it has successfully raised a new round of funding from NaHCO3, the investment management platform of fashion and retail entrepreneur Ashley Merrill. In conjunction with this equity investment, Merrill, who is focused on supporting organizations with the potential for lasting impact, has joined Outdoor Voices' Board of Directors as Chairwoman. Financial terms of the private investment were not disclosed.

Merrill is Founder and CEO of Lunya , a luxury sleepwear brand, which she started in 2014. As a successful and talented entrepreneur, she brings a wealth of experience in retail operations, branding, and product development to Outdoor Voices. As Chairwoman, Merrill will work closely with Outdoor Voices' executive team at the Board level. A formal search led by the Board is underway to identify a permanent CEO with proven experience scaling and growing retail companies and who embodies Outdoor Voices' values and brand.

"I have been a long-time customer and fan of Outdoor Voices' brand and mission to 'Get the World Moving'," said Merrill. "I am thrilled to be joining Team OV and look forward to bringing my experiences at Lunya to help build a healthy, sustainable business that drives value for our team, customers, and community."

While the retail industry has been severely challenged by the economic impact of COVID-19, Outdoor Voices has demonstrated resiliency and been able to stay top of mind with its community and customers. Outdoor Voices recently launched a collaboration with best-in-class cycling brand Rapha and over the past several months has increased its online community engagement with virtual programming including "Virtual Recess," a quick endorphin boost hosted by different instructors within the Outdoor Voices community on Instagram.

"We are excited to welcome Ashley to Outdoor Voices' Board and collaborate to serve and engage our community, achieve our mission, and further scale the business for long-term success," said Phillip Niels, a member of Outdoor Voices' Board of Directors and partner at Oakwell Capital. "At Outdoor Voices, we are dedicated to our pursuit of freeing fitness from performance by making daily Recreation fun and accessible to all, and we continue to make positive progress in growing and improving the business in a challenging retail environment."

