Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 29th Annual Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference

09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference being held at the Sofitel New York in New York on September 24th.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Lawrence A. Kenyon is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 24th, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  Interested parties can access the live audio webcast and archive for this presentation from the Investors Section of the Outlook website, www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

For more information about the Ladenburg Thalmann conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Outlook management team, please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative directly.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retina diseases.  ONS-5010 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for patients suffering from wet AMD.  For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:
Outlook Therapeutics:             
Lawrence A. Kenyon
LawrenceKenyon@outlooktherapeutics.com

Media & Investors:       
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
T: 212.915.2568 
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
