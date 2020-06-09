Log in
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series

06/09/2020 | 08:06am EDT

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK) (the Company), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (outlooktherapeutics.com). Immediately following the fireside chat, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website vifiresidechat.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit vifiresidechat.com.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab vikg), its investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating approved retinal diseases in the United States, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Outlook Therapeutics:
Lawrence A. Kenyon
LawrenceKenyon@outlooktherapeutics.com

Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247 
OTLK@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:
Emmie Twombly
Media Relations Specialist
LaVoie Health Science
M: 857.389.6042
etwombly@lavoiehealthscience.com

