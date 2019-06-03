Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Outsell Promotes Tricia Turk to Vice President, Customer Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:23am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell, which offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that Tricia Turk has been promoted to Vice President, Customer Success, overseeing the company’s Dealer Success and Account Management teams. A three-year veteran of Outsell, Turk was previously Director, Customer Success.

“Tricia has been a great collaborator with others throughout the organization to do the right thing for Outsell’s customers,” said Mike Wethington, founder and CEO of Outsell. “Her skills in hiring, staffing and developing her team have resulted in multiple associates being promoted within the organization. Her ability to assess and rapidly implement process improvements has had a direct impact on our high customer retention rates.”

After joining Outsell in 2017, Turk was quickly promoted to Director of the Customer Success team, which supports Outsell’s rapidly growing customer base. She implemented new processes and lead a hiring campaign that helped scale the team’s size and capabilities to support the company’s growth while maintaining strong support for, and relationships with, its customers.

In addition to managing the Customer Success and Account Management teams, Turk also leads Outsell’s Customer Advisory Board, a steering committee comprised of Outsell customers that helps ensure Outsell is listening to the voice of the customer and taking actions to continuously improve its solutions.

Prior to joining Outsell, Turk was Supervisor of Direct Accounts for UnityWorks! and Director of Business Development for Saxton-Ferris-Global. “I joined Outsell because of its customer-centric values – I knew customer success was an important function here, and felt I could make a difference,” said Turk. “Together, we have built a fantastic team. I’m proud to represent Outsell to our customer community, and thrilled to keep working side-by-side with our customers to help drive marketing innovation for them.”

Turk is the second addition to Outsell’s senior leadership team so far in 2019. The other is new CFO Jon Ochetti, who joined Outsell from the Star Tribune Media Company in March.

About Outsell
Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell.

Media Contact:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing Communications
+1 617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7b681e0-4a88-46a4-b58a-ad956af36bb6

Primary Logo

Tricia Turk, a three-year-veteran of Outsell, has been promoted to Vice President, Customer Success

Turk was previously Director, Customer Success at Outsell. As Vice President, Turk will oversee the company’s Dealer Success and Account Management teams.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blackstone's $18.7B E-Commerce Investment Is Largest Private Real Estate Transaction Ever
PU
10:44aMOSKOVSKIY KREDITNYI BANK : Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Bank of Moscow's rating to ‘BB' on the back of a better risk profile evaluation
PU
10:44aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : and the ITU Provide Communications for Global Disaster Relief
PU
10:44aS CULTURE INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - (1) Business Update and (2) Placing of Convertible Bonds under General Mandate
PU
10:44aINDEX PHARMACEUTICALS : presents at Redeye Growth Day, June 10, 2019
AQ
10:44aG1 THERAPEUTICS : Presents Additional Phase 2 Data on Trilaciclib in Small Cell Lung Cancer at 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
AQ
10:44aBEIGENE : Announces Preliminary Phase 2 Results of Tislelizumab in Chinese Patients with Nasopharyngeal Cancer at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting
AQ
10:44aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : Announces the Re-Launch of Zenatane® (Isotretinoin Capsules, USP), 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg in the U.S. Market
BU
10:43aTATA MOTORS : CSR programmes reach over 7 lakh lives in 12 months
AQ
10:43aAT&T : Another major carrier launches 5G in four cities
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About