Outsell Promotes Tricia Turk to Vice President, Customer Success

MINNEAPOLIS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell, which offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that Tricia Turk has been promoted to Vice President, Customer Success, overseeing the company’s Dealer Success and Account Management teams. A three-year veteran of Outsell, Turk was previously Director, Customer Success.



“Tricia has been a great collaborator with others throughout the organization to do the right thing for Outsell’s customers,” said Mike Wethington, founder and CEO of Outsell. “Her skills in hiring, staffing and developing her team have resulted in multiple associates being promoted within the organization. Her ability to assess and rapidly implement process improvements has had a direct impact on our high customer retention rates.”

After joining Outsell in 2017, Turk was quickly promoted to Director of the Customer Success team, which supports Outsell’s rapidly growing customer base. She implemented new processes and lead a hiring campaign that helped scale the team’s size and capabilities to support the company’s growth while maintaining strong support for, and relationships with, its customers.

In addition to managing the Customer Success and Account Management teams, Turk also leads Outsell’s Customer Advisory Board, a steering committee comprised of Outsell customers that helps ensure Outsell is listening to the voice of the customer and taking actions to continuously improve its solutions.

Prior to joining Outsell, Turk was Supervisor of Direct Accounts for UnityWorks! and Director of Business Development for Saxton-Ferris-Global. “I joined Outsell because of its customer-centric values – I knew customer success was an important function here, and felt I could make a difference,” said Turk. “Together, we have built a fantastic team. I’m proud to represent Outsell to our customer community, and thrilled to keep working side-by-side with our customers to help drive marketing innovation for them.”

Turk is the second addition to Outsell’s senior leadership team so far in 2019. The other is new CFO Jon Ochetti, who joined Outsell from the Star Tribune Media Company in March.

About Outsell

Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell .

