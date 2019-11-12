Outsell to Speak at Kain Automotive's 15th Annual Clients & Friends Digital Success Workshop Taking Place Nov. 12-14

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell, which offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that company founder & CEO Mike Wethington has been invited to address an audience of the nation’s most innovative automotive dealers at Kain Automotive’s 15th Annual Clients & Friends Digital Success Workshop. The event, taking place Nov. 12-14 in Lexington, Ky., is an exclusive workshop featuring industry leaders and training from Kain’s own team of experts, and draws hundreds of dealers each year.



Wethington’s presentation, scheduled for Nov. 13 from 9.30-10.10am local time, is titled, “People Buy Experiences. The Key to Transforming the Way Brands Engage with Consumers.”

Wethington pioneered the concept of applying AI-based marketing techniques to automotive sales and marketing. “AI technology is absolutely essential for auto dealers in today’s competitive sales and service environment,” said Wethington. “I look forward to a lively discussion on digital marketing best practices – and speaking with great minds in the auto industry.”

About Outsell

Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell.

