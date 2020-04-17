Outside of Shanghai? Choose X-Location for your EXX shipments!

Friday, April 17, 2020
You're familiar with APL's Eagle Express X (EXX) service that is primed for your time-sensitive shipments. We are pleased to share another feature available to expedite your shipment - X-Location!
With X-Location, you can now opt to pick up empty containers at your preferred location (see map below) before shipping out of Shanghai to Los Angeles (LA). This enhanced initiative - cross-location empty container pick-up - is supported by the CMA CGM Group's intermodal solutions. And we just had the first successful X-Location shipment that was moved across the border from Haiphong!
X-pedited Shipment and X-ceptional Treatment
Fast transit from Haiphong to LA - saving at least 5 days in end-to-end transit time, from time of cross-location empty container pick-up, to arrival in LA
o Direct trucking from Haiphong to Shanghai for faster cargo transit and connectivity to EXX
o Direct discharge to chassis within 8 hours coupled with fastest truck turn-time at TraPac Terminal*
White glove service experience - dedicated APL team to assist from booking and container pick-up process at Haiphong, to delivery and pick-up
*Harbor Trucking Association 2019 Awards; terminal turn-time averages calculated using Truck Mobility Data powered by GeoStamp.
As the industry's proven front-runner in speed, reliability and timeliness, EXX is your viable alternative to air freight from Asia to the United States.
Click here for EXX port rotation details.
Space is limited - contact your local APL representative to make a booking today!
