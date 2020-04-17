Log in
Outside of Shanghai? Choose X-Location for your EXX shipments!

04/17/2020 | 04:16am EDT

Friday, April 17, 2020

You're familiar with APL's Eagle Express X (EXX) service that is primed for your time-sensitive shipments. We are pleased to share another feature available to expedite your shipment - X-Location!

With X-Location, you can now opt to pick up empty containers at your preferred location (see map below) before shipping out of Shanghai to Los Angeles (LA). This enhanced initiative - cross-location empty container pick-up - is supported by the CMA CGM Group's intermodal solutions. And we just had the first successful X-Location shipment that was moved across the border from Haiphong!

X-pedited Shipment and X-ceptional Treatment

  • Fast transit from Haiphong to LA - saving at least 5 days in end-to-end transit time, from time of cross-location empty container pick-up, to arrival in LA
    o Direct trucking from Haiphong to Shanghai for faster cargo transit and connectivity to EXX
    o Direct discharge to chassis within 8 hours coupled with fastest truck turn-time at TraPac Terminal*
  • White glove service experience - dedicated APL team to assist from booking and container pick-up process at Haiphong, to delivery and pick-up

*Harbor Trucking Association 2019 Awards; terminal turn-time averages calculated using Truck Mobility Data powered by GeoStamp.

As the industry's proven front-runner in speed, reliability and timeliness, EXX is your viable alternative to air freight from Asia to the United States.

Click here for EXX port rotation details.

Space is limited - contact your local APL representative to make a booking today!

Disclaimer

NOL - Neptune Orient Lines Limited published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:15:03 UTC
