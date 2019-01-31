Outstanding Achievers in Stroke Care, Mental Health and Palliative Care Named as Hearst Health Prize Finalists

Hearst Health, in partnership with the Jefferson College of Population
Health, today announced its three finalists for the 2019 Hearst
Health Prize. The prize is sponsored by Hearst Health to recognize
organizations and individuals that have made outstanding achievements in
managing or improving population health.
The three finalists will present at Jefferson College of Population
Health’s 19th Annual Population
Health Colloquium in Philadelphia on March 18, 2019. On March 19,
the winner of the $100,000 award will be announced at the event and the
other two finalists will each receive $25,000.
“A record number of organizations applied for this year’s Hearst Health
Prize, and we are impressed with the breadth of programs that are making
measurable improvements in population health across the U.S.,” Hearst
Health President Gregory Dorn, MD, MPH, said. “These three finalists are
having a tremendous impact on rural health disparities, the mental
health needs of vulnerable mothers and the quality of palliative care.
We are delighted to provide a national platform for them to share their
work and best practices.”
The finalists are:
-
Arkansas SAVES (AR SAVES): Administered by the University of
Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in partnership with the state’s
Medicaid agency, AR SAVES provides real-time, interactive neurological
consultation through its telestroke platform in rural and medically
underserved areas across the state. Patients are primarily treated
with alteplase, a clot-dissolving medication used to improve
neurological recovery and reduce incident of death and disability,
before being transferred to a tertiary hospital for monitoring. In
2017, at three months nearly 70 percent of AR SAVES patients made a
full recovery or recovery with slight issues from stroke. [Watch
video]
-
Mental health Outreach for MotherS (MOMS) Partnership®:
Emerging from the Yale School of Medicine, the Mental
health Outreach for MotherS (MOMS)
Partnership® interrupts intergenerational poverty by improving the
mental health of overburdened and under-resourced mothers. The program
meets mothers where they are in the community at grocery stores,
after-school programs and community centers and provides mental health
services paired with incentives that meet their basic health needs,
such as diapers, feminine hygiene products and paper products. After
participating in the program, 75 percent of mothers experienced a
decrease in depression and a 67 percent decrease in
parenting stress. [Watch
video]
-
Sharp Transitions program: Sharp Transitions provides
home-based palliative care for patients with advanced and progressive
chronic illness but who are not ready for hospice care. Bringing care
to the patients and their families improves quality of life for the
entire family. The impact of the Transitions program has resulted in a
significant decrease in inpatient hospital mortality; emergency
department visits and hospitalizations; and reduced healthcare costs
for patients with cancer, COPD, heart failure and dementia. [Watch
video]
“The Hearst Health Prize is an amazing vehicle to advance the population
health agenda on a national level and provide replicable models for
other organizations seeking to improve the health and quality of life
for Americans,” Jefferson College of Population Health Dean David B.
Nash, MD, said. “We are proud to partner with Hearst Health on this
annual competition and showcase the finalists at the Population Health
Colloquium.”
Hearst Health Prize applications were evaluated by Jefferson College of
Population Health faculty and a distinguished panel of judges. The
applications were scored based on the program’s population health impact
or outcome demonstrated by measurable improvement; use of evidence-based
interventions and best practices to improve the quality of care;
promotion of communication, collaboration and engagement; scalability
and sustainability; and innovation. The three finalists were the highest
scoring in these criteria.
For additional information about the Hearst Health Prize, please go to www.jefferson.edu/HearstHealthPrize
or visit the Hearst Health booth #1921 at HIMSS19, February 11-15, in
Orlando, Florida.
About the Hearst Health Prize
The Hearst Health Prize is an annual $100,000 award honoring outstanding
achievement in improving population health in the U.S., funded by Hearst
Health and administered by the Jefferson College of Population Health.
One winner is awarded $100,000 and up to two finalists each receive
$25,000. The Hearst Health Prize provides a national platform to
showcase successful programs and to proliferate best practices more
rapidly.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care
moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who
touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance
from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205
million insured individuals, 70 million home health visits and 3.2
billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB
(First Databank), Zynx
Health, MCG,
Homecare
Homebase, MedHOK
and Hearst
Health Ventures (www.hearsthealth.com).
Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and
oncology analytics company M2Gen.
Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth
or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
About the Jefferson College of Population Health
Established in 2008, JCPH
is part of Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson
University), a leader in interdisciplinary, professional education, and
home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of
Design, Engineering and Commerce. JCPH is dedicated to exploring the
policies and forces that define the health and well-being of
populations. Its mission is to prepare leaders with global vision to
examine the social determinants of health and to evaluate, develop and
implement health policies and systems that will improve the health of
populations and thereby enhance the quality of life. JCPH provides
exemplary graduate academic programming in population health, public
health, health policy, healthcare quality and safety, and applied health
economics and outcomes research. Its educational offerings are enhanced
by research, publications and continuing education and professional
development offerings in these areas.
Follow JCPH on Twitter @JeffersonJCPH
or LinkedIn @Jefferson
College of Population Health.
