Outstanding Achievers in Stroke Care, Mental Health and Palliative Care Named as Hearst Health Prize Finalists

Annual Competition Recognizes Organizations’ Impact on Improving Population Health

Hearst Health, in partnership with the Jefferson College of Population Health, today announced its three finalists for the 2019 Hearst Health Prize. The prize is sponsored by Hearst Health to recognize organizations and individuals that have made outstanding achievements in managing or improving population health.

The three finalists will present at Jefferson College of Population Health’s 19th Annual Population Health Colloquium in Philadelphia on March 18, 2019. On March 19, the winner of the $100,000 award will be announced at the event and the other two finalists will each receive $25,000.

“A record number of organizations applied for this year’s Hearst Health Prize, and we are impressed with the breadth of programs that are making measurable improvements in population health across the U.S.,” Hearst Health President Gregory Dorn, MD, MPH, said. “These three finalists are having a tremendous impact on rural health disparities, the mental health needs of vulnerable mothers and the quality of palliative care. We are delighted to provide a national platform for them to share their work and best practices.”

The finalists are:

Arkansas SAVES (AR SAVES): Administered by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in partnership with the state’s Medicaid agency, AR SAVES provides real-time, interactive neurological consultation through its telestroke platform in rural and medically underserved areas across the state. Patients are primarily treated with alteplase, a clot-dissolving medication used to improve neurological recovery and reduce incident of death and disability, before being transferred to a tertiary hospital for monitoring. In 2017, at three months nearly 70 percent of AR SAVES patients made a full recovery or recovery with slight issues from stroke. [Watch video ]

) : Emerging from the Yale School of Medicine, the ental health utreach for other (MOMS) Partnership® interrupts intergenerational poverty by improving the mental health of overburdened and under-resourced mothers. The program meets mothers where they are in the community at grocery stores, after-school programs and community centers and provides mental health services paired with incentives that meet their basic health needs, such as diapers, feminine hygiene products and paper products. After participating in the program, 75 percent of mothers experienced a decrease in depression and a 67 percent decrease in parenting stress. Sharp Transitions program: Sharp Transitions provides home-based palliative care for patients with advanced and progressive chronic illness but who are not ready for hospice care. Bringing care to the patients and their families improves quality of life for the entire family. The impact of the Transitions program has resulted in a significant decrease in inpatient hospital mortality; emergency department visits and hospitalizations; and reduced healthcare costs for patients with cancer, COPD, heart failure and dementia. [Watch video]

“The Hearst Health Prize is an amazing vehicle to advance the population health agenda on a national level and provide replicable models for other organizations seeking to improve the health and quality of life for Americans,” Jefferson College of Population Health Dean David B. Nash, MD, said. “We are proud to partner with Hearst Health on this annual competition and showcase the finalists at the Population Health Colloquium.”

Hearst Health Prize applications were evaluated by Jefferson College of Population Health faculty and a distinguished panel of judges. The applications were scored based on the program’s population health impact or outcome demonstrated by measurable improvement; use of evidence-based interventions and best practices to improve the quality of care; promotion of communication, collaboration and engagement; scalability and sustainability; and innovation. The three finalists were the highest scoring in these criteria.

For additional information about the Hearst Health Prize, please go to www.jefferson.edu/HearstHealthPrize or visit the Hearst Health booth #1921 at HIMSS19, February 11-15, in Orlando, Florida.

About the Hearst Health Prize

The Hearst Health Prize is an annual $100,000 award honoring outstanding achievement in improving population health in the U.S., funded by Hearst Health and administered by the Jefferson College of Population Health. One winner is awarded $100,000 and up to two finalists each receive $25,000. The Hearst Health Prize provides a national platform to showcase successful programs and to proliferate best practices more rapidly.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 70 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MedHOK and Hearst Health Ventures (www.hearsthealth.com). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen.

Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About the Jefferson College of Population Health

Established in 2008, JCPH is part of Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University), a leader in interdisciplinary, professional education, and home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce. JCPH is dedicated to exploring the policies and forces that define the health and well-being of populations. Its mission is to prepare leaders with global vision to examine the social determinants of health and to evaluate, develop and implement health policies and systems that will improve the health of populations and thereby enhance the quality of life. JCPH provides exemplary graduate academic programming in population health, public health, health policy, healthcare quality and safety, and applied health economics and outcomes research. Its educational offerings are enhanced by research, publications and continuing education and professional development offerings in these areas.

Follow JCPH on Twitter @JeffersonJCPH or LinkedIn @Jefferson College of Population Health.

