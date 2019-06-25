Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Outstanding On-time Performance in ASPAC Reflects Continued Focus on Punctuality According to OAG's Latest OTP Star Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

  GARUDA INDONESIA, BANGKOK AIRWAYS AND ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS AWARDED 5 STARS AS INDIGO EARNS 4 STARS

Key findings:

  • Region is home to 8 of the 13 airlines achieving 5 Star status this year
  • All Nippon Airways (85.2 percent) is the region’s largest airline to achieve 5 stars.
  • IndiGo (81.5 percent) is the largest low-cost carrier to earn four stars with Jetstar Asia (84.6 percent), Thai AirAsia (83.8 percent) and Solaseed (83.7 percent) also achieving 4 stars.
  • 29 of the 50 global airports to achieve 5 stars are in Asia Pacific, 22 located in Japan; including Osaka International Itami (88.3 percent) and Tokyo International Haneda (86.4 percent).

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, has released its annual On-time Performance (OTP) Star Ratings, which accredits the top airlines and airports around the world for superior punctuality performance.

Across Asia the continued strong on-time results of airlines are reflected as 8 carriers receiving 5-star ratings including All Nippon Airways (85.2 percent) and Garuda Indonesia (91.6 percent).

Indigo is the largest low-cost carrier (81.5 percent), Japan Airlines (84.3 percent), Qantas (84.3 percent), Thai AirAsia (83.8 percent) and Singapore Airlines (83.2 percent) also delivered impressive results, achieving 4 stars.

The region’s Airports also dominated with Japan delivering yet again hugely impressive annual OTP results, as 22 Japanese Airports achieved 5-star ratings, including the large hubs of Osaka International Itami (88.3 percent) and Tokyo International Haneda (86.4 percent). Ko Samui Airport (USM) in Thailand and Nausori International Airport (Suva), Fiji also achieved 5 stars.

“With such strong growth in the market continuing to deliver such strong performances reflects the level of importance that airlines in the region are now placing in this area of their business,” said Mayur Patel, Head of JAPAC for OAG.

About OAG’s OTP Star Ratings

OAG’s annual rating system is a global accreditation program (on-time results in the 12 months to May 2019) that recognizes exceptional OTP across all airports and airlines regardless of size.

View the full list of awarded airlines and airports.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider, headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China.

www.oag.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:57pDESIGN STUDIO : Three VCUarts Qatar professors get prestigious US CIDA award
AQ
07:57pVICI PROPERTIES INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
07:56pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Investors (PT)
BU
07:52pBNK PETROLEUM : Announces 2019 AGM Results
PR
07:50pKINDER MORGAN : Texas court rejects challenge to $2 billion Kinder Morgan gas pipeline
RE
07:49pBEAZER HOMES USA : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
BU
07:47pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Is Your Business EOFY Ready?
PU
07:47pBOYD GAMING : Destinations Offer Chances to Win a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude, Gifts, Point Multipliers and More in July
PU
07:47pNew Taoglas Cellular Antennas Include Latest LTE And 5G Bands For Global Deployments
PR
07:42pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Calendar of Corporate Events 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with sale..
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : U.S. hopes to re-launch China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariffs
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron says some Huawei shipments resumed, shares rise
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : faces delivery bottleneck at close of second quarter - Electrek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About