Outten & Golden LLP : Honored as the Only Employee-Side Law Firm in Law360 "Employment Practice Group of the Year" Category

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earning a spot in Law360's annual "Employment Practice Group of the Year" category is an accomplishment for any law firm. For Outten & Golden LLP, achieving the honor as the sole employee-side firm on the list is even more exceptional, and doing it three years in a row is unprecedented.

"This award spotlights the tremendous caliber of our attorneys and our commitment to clients across the many types of matters we handle," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's Managing Partner. "We are humbled to be among such powerhouse law firms and immensely proud of our distinction as the only firm in the category to represent employees exclusively."

From four offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., Outten & Golden's lawyers pursue and defend employees' rights in and out of the courtroom. The firm is highly regarded for representing workers subjected to sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination, as well as whistleblower and other types of workplace retaliation. Attorneys also advise executives and professionals in employment contract negotiations and separations, partnership and equity arrangements, and expatriate issues, and in arbitration and litigation when disagreements become disputes.

Outten & Golden's class and collective actions practice has been quite visible in the past few years, fighting for large groups of employees alleging unpaid wages and overtime, WARN Act violations associated with mass layoffs, and illegal background and credit history checks. In support of the firm's selection as an "Employment Group of the Year" for 2019, Law360 cited several multimillion-dollar settlements the firm obtained in 2018 against defendants such as Computer Sciences Corp., Uber, Southwest Airlines, L-3 Communications, and Target.

"This achievement is particularly fulfilling because it coincides with our 20th anniversary," said Partner Wayne N. Outten, who founded the firm in 1998 and is now Chair. Mr. Outten transitioned his managing partner role to Adam Klein in January, and he remains a member of the executive committee and co-chair of two practice groups. "Law360's award is a recognition of our accomplishments, especially in recent years, and it's a terrific way to launch the firm into the next two decades."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

