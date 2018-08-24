Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2018-2025 - Analysis By Therapeutic Class (PARP, PD-L1 Inhibitors , Angiogenesis), Markets (U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Japan), - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ovarian
The global ovarian cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at
USD 4.5 billion by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 23.7% during the
forecast period.
The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as increased
adoption of novel drugs and presence of strong pipelines. Rising
incidence of ovarian cancer due to growing geriatric population and
unhealthy lifestyles is providing an upthrust to the market.
Ovarian cancer accounts for 3.0% of all malignant tumors among women and
6.0% of all female deaths due to cancer. Ovarian cancer accounted for
235,200 new cases and 140,000 deaths worldwide in 2016 with the highest
incidence being reported in North America and Europe.
Introduction of non-platinum based PARP inhibitors and VEGF inhibitors
in second and third-line settings has changed the treatment regime for
ovarian cancer dramatically. Several biologic and small-molecule
therapies including antibody drug conjugates (ADC) in development are
estimated to have a major impact on ovarian cancer treatment spectrum.
