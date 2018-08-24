Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2018-2025 - Analysis By Therapeutic Class (PARP, PD-L1 Inhibitors , Angiogenesis), Markets (U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Japan), - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapeutic Class (PARP, PD-L1 Inhibitors , Angiogenesis), By Major Markets (U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Japan), And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ovarian cancer drugs market size is expected to be valued at USD 4.5 billion by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as increased adoption of novel drugs and presence of strong pipelines. Rising incidence of ovarian cancer due to growing geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyles is providing an upthrust to the market.

Ovarian cancer accounts for 3.0% of all malignant tumors among women and 6.0% of all female deaths due to cancer. Ovarian cancer accounted for 235,200 new cases and 140,000 deaths worldwide in 2016 with the highest incidence being reported in North America and Europe.

Introduction of non-platinum based PARP inhibitors and VEGF inhibitors in second and third-line settings has changed the treatment regime for ovarian cancer dramatically. Several biologic and small-molecule therapies including antibody drug conjugates (ADC) in development are estimated to have a major impact on ovarian cancer treatment spectrum.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Disease Primer and Epidemiology

Chapter 4 Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Overview

Chapter 5 Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market: Pipeline Intelligence

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Chapter 7 Market Outlook

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Roche/Genentech

Tesaro

Clovis Oncology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xlxg8j/ovarian_cancer?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005295/en/