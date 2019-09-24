Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ovato To List Coin on Its First Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

Singapore, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ovato Digital Cash (ovato.com), a peer to peer digital currency focused on strategic use cases for the adoption and usage of its coin, announced today that the coin will be listed on Lukki (lukki.io) as its first exchange listing.

Under the terms of the agreement and exclusive to Lukki members only, Ovato will be available for an exchange offering commencing September 25, 2019. At such time up to $750,000 USD will be available for sale in the following tranches.

Tranche 1- $300,000 (Max) Base Price $2.00-Bonus 66%- Net Price $1.20 (Effective)

Tranche 2- $450,000 (Max) Base price $2.00- Bonus 42%- Net Price $1.40 (Effective)

Interested parties are encouraged to click the link below:

Exchange Offering

https://bit.ly/2kANviZ

About Lukki

With a user base focused in Asia and Europe, Lukki exchange provides an excellent launchpad forum for companies looking to springboard into the secondary markets. Lukki is designed in such a way that you can start your trading path with maximum comfort and all the necessary tools.

About Ovato
Ovato is creating an ecosystem for the currency. By creating a suite of strategic partnerships covering all forms of digital commerce prevalent in today's centralized financial society, Ovato is providing users a better way to exchange value in low fee microtransactions, large business transactions, and permissionless spending on the blockchain. Based in Singapore, Ovato is managed and operated by the architects and engineers at Ovato, Pte. Ltd. 

Ovato is building a digital currency that will enable users to transact in seconds and be confirmed in minutes; A reliable network that will run without congestion allowing users to send globally in seconds for virtually pennies. It's simple and easy to use, providing a stable payment system to store value using secure blockchain technology.

Ovato has facilitated the partnering of the Ovato coin using a suite of strategic distribution partners to ensure the mass adoption of the coin including the following:

• Rewards and Rebates (bitovation.com launching Oct 15th)
• Social Influencing
• Travel Club (govato.io launching Oct 20th)
• Gaming
• Auction

Contact Information
Online: ovato.com
Facebook A: https://www.facebook.com/OvatoCoin
Facebook B: https://bit.ly/2lIIW6o
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OvatoCoin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ovatorewards
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2kltvAE
Telegram: https://t.me/Ovato_Coin 

Technical: architect@ovato.com
Partnerships: business@ovato.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08aFORTESCUE METALS : added to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
PU
12:08aONEFORCE : Voluntary announcement proposed share repurchase under the share buy back mandate
PU
12:08aTRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY : Announcement (1) poll results of the resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting (2) change of director and composition of the strategic and investment committee (legal compliance committee)
PU
12:03aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Secures Approval to Sell Three More CBD Wellness Products
AQ
12:02aACCENTURE : AXA XL and Accenture Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Services to AXA XL Clients
BU
12:01aWatchGuard's Q2 Internet Security Report Finds Malware Hiding on Popular Content Delivery Networks
GL
12:01a$300,000 NIH award to boost STEM proficiency through augmented reality gameplay
GL
09/24THE LATEST : Power cuts escalate amid California fire threat
AQ
09/24BROADCOM INC. : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Offering
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
4Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
5Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group