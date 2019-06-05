Over 2.8 Million in Sales on First Quarter of 2019 for White Label Liquid, Inc. (WLAB)

White Label Liquid, Inc. (OTC Pink: WLAB)
(“the Company”), a leading provider of premium private-label services
for the CBD industry, reported that the Company’s revenues reached over
$2.8 Million for the first quarter of 2019, greatly exceeding the pace
of revenues in 2018 wherein full year revenues were $7,006,110.
“We are very pleased with the Company’s performance coming into 2019. We
are confident that the momentum being created here positions us for a
strong year,” said White Label Liquid CEO Yaron Elkayam. Researchers BDS
Analytics and Arcview Market Research project the collective market
for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024. This figure
is a slight increase from the recent forecast
made by New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co, which estimated that
the market could pull in $15 billion by 2025.
White
Label Liquid’s expert team provides businesses looking to enter the
CBD space with a variety of private label, hemp-derived CBD products to
help them meet and exceed a broad range of their customer needs and
desires. The Company recently announced that it had moved into a new
51,000-square-foot, all-in-one operations facility to manufacture CBD
in-house, using industry standard, “good manufacturing practices”
(“GMP”). White Label Liquid, Inc. offers business owners cutting-edge
solutions with CBD products that are available in over 20 categories and
300 SKU’s.
Growing mainstream acceptance for organic products, along with
industry-supporting government legislation, and increased consumer
demand are vital reasons why experts estimate that the American
hemp-derived CBD market will continue to grow rapidly for the next
several years.
About White Label Liquid, Inc.:
White
Label Liquid is a leading one-stop manufacturing services company
providing premium custom-blended products containing hemp-derived CBD
oil, all of which are sold to a wide variety of companies including
major and small brands, chain stores, vape shops, distributors and
dealers worldwide. The Company has the capability to produce up to
50,000 units per day in various packaging sizes and shapes using custom
labels and customized presentation packaging.
Safe Harbor Statement: This
release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that
may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or
achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend,"
"forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe,"
"likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or similar words or
expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance
and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the
company's actual results and financial position to differ materially
from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties,
including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual
results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported
should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential
risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and
resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.
