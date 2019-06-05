Over 2.8 Million in Sales on First Quarter of 2019 for White Label Liquid, Inc. (WLAB)

Pace of Revenues Greatly Exceeds that in 2018

White Label Liquid, Inc. (OTC Pink: WLAB) (“the Company”), a leading provider of premium private-label services for the CBD industry, reported that the Company’s revenues reached over $2.8 Million for the first quarter of 2019, greatly exceeding the pace of revenues in 2018 wherein full year revenues were $7,006,110.

“We are very pleased with the Company’s performance coming into 2019. We are confident that the momentum being created here positions us for a strong year,” said White Label Liquid CEO Yaron Elkayam. Researchers BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research project the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024. This figure is a slight increase from the recent forecast made by New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co, which estimated that the market could pull in $15 billion by 2025.

White Label Liquid’s expert team provides businesses looking to enter the CBD space with a variety of private label, hemp-derived CBD products to help them meet and exceed a broad range of their customer needs and desires. The Company recently announced that it had moved into a new 51,000-square-foot, all-in-one operations facility to manufacture CBD in-house, using industry standard, “good manufacturing practices” (“GMP”). White Label Liquid, Inc. offers business owners cutting-edge solutions with CBD products that are available in over 20 categories and 300 SKU’s.

Growing mainstream acceptance for organic products, along with industry-supporting government legislation, and increased consumer demand are vital reasons why experts estimate that the American hemp-derived CBD market will continue to grow rapidly for the next several years.

About White Label Liquid, Inc.: White Label Liquid is a leading one-stop manufacturing services company providing premium custom-blended products containing hemp-derived CBD oil, all of which are sold to a wide variety of companies including major and small brands, chain stores, vape shops, distributors and dealers worldwide. The Company has the capability to produce up to 50,000 units per day in various packaging sizes and shapes using custom labels and customized presentation packaging.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

