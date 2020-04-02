Log in
Over 20 Exclusive Gunpla and Dragon Ball Figures on Sale Now at PREMIUM BANDAI USA

04/02/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

Premium Bandai USA will begin offering highly sought-after and exclusive collectibles from renowned Bandai toy and collectible brands to domestic fans and customers. The catalog has been expanded to feature Bandai Spirits’ Tamashii Nations’ Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts action figure line and Hobby’s catalog of Gundam model kits (GUNPLA), including many rare and limited-edition releases that were, until now, available only to the Japanese market.

Nearly two dozen products—including Gundam Deathscythe EW (Roussette Unit) MG 1/100, Tallgeese (TV Animation Color Ver.) RG 1/144, and S.H.Figuarts SUPER SAIYAN GOD SUPER SAIYAN VEGITO -SUPER- —will be available direct to U.S. consumers for pre-order starting today, April 2nd, at 6 PM PDT via Premium Bandai USA.

For a complete list of item details, including images and pricing, please visit https://www.bluefinbrands.com/press

What is S.H.Figuarts?
A new standard in action figures representing the state of the art Tamashii Nation design technology. Designed to realistically mimic the full range of motion of the human body, the series name is a contraction of the concepts of "Simple Style" and "Heroic Action." Standing roughly 5.5 inch tall, the highly posable S.H.Figuarts figures are designed to feel like little treasures. Learn more at: https://tamashiinations.com/

What is "GUNPLA"?
Gundam + Plastic Model = GUNPLA
GUNPLA is the common name for plastic models of Mobile Suits, Mobile Armor, and other robots that appear in the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam anime series.

Over 445 million GUNPLA models have been sold in the past 40 years since the first "1/144 Gundam" model was released in 1980. GUNPLA models are now manufactured in Japan with planning, product development and production taking place at the BANDAI Hobby Center, located in "Hobby City Shizuoka," in order to maintain high quality and accurately meet market demand while also ensuring uniformity in design.

About Premium Bandai USA
Premium Bandai USA is Bandai’s official online store and focuses on selling high quality anime, video game, and Tokusatsu merchandise. The product catalog features action figures, model kits, jewelry and other collectibles based on popular anime and live-action properties.

Additional company information is available at https://p-bandai.com/us.

About Bandai Namco Collectibles LLC (DBA Bluefin)
Bluefin is a leading master and channel distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty and hobby products. The company’s extensive product line features a diverse and continually expanding catalog of high quality and popular collectibles from Asia. As a Bandai Namco group company, Bluefin distributes products in the U.S. for Bandai Tamashii Nations, Hobby and Shokugan. The company’s array of brand offerings also includes products from Storm Collectibles, Mr. Hobby/GSI, SEN-TI-NEL and Flame Toys, for which the company is the North American exclusive distributor. Bluefin is also the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli.

Additional company information is available at: https://bluefinbrands.com/

©SOTSU ▪ SUNRISE
©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
License coordinated by Funimation® Productions, Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Dragon Ball Super, and all logos, character names and distinctive likenesses thereof are trademarks of SHUEISHA, INC.


© Business Wire 2020
