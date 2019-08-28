Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Over 200 U.S. companies urge Trump to cancel proposed higher tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:38am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Over 200 U.S. footwear companies on Wednesday urged U.S. President Donald Trump to cancel proposed higher tariffs on Chinese imports that take effect beginning next month, calling them hidden taxes that will jack up consumer prices.

"Imposing tariffs in September on the majority of all footwear products from China — including nearly every type of leather shoe — will make it impossible for hardworking American individuals and families to escape the harm that comes from these tax increases," the companies wrote in a letter to Trump.

While tariffs on some Chinese imports will be delayed until Dec. 15, the majority of footwear lines face an added 15% tariffs on Sept. 1, the letter said. That comes on top of tariffs that already average 11% and reach 67% on some shoes, it added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aTiffany profit tops Street estimates, sales fall on tourist spending drop
RE
11:44aArgentine peso falls again, central bank sells $170 million
RE
11:41aGEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY : Pre-College Programs Strive to Make Higher Education Accessible to All
PU
11:40aTRUMP ADVISER BOLTON TELLS UKRAINE : Beware Chinese influence
RE
11:38aOver 200 U.S. companies urge Trump to cancel proposed higher tariffs
RE
11:38aU.S. trade agency affirms Trump's tariff hike on Chinese goods
RE
11:36aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Miami Area Employment – July 2019
PU
11:32aEXPLAINER : U.S. dollar intervention: What would it take?
RE
11:23aGoldman-backed CityFibre bids for TalkTalk's FibreNation - Sky News
RE
11:21aSweden's EQT Partners could launch 1 billion euro IPO next week - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group