Over 200 U.S. companies urge Trump to cancel proposed higher tariffs

"Imposing tariffs in September on the majority of all footwear products from China — including nearly every type of leather shoe — will make it impossible for hardworking American individuals and families to escape the harm that comes from these tax increases," the companies wrote in a letter to Trump.

While tariffs on some Chinese imports will be delayed until Dec. 15, the majority of footwear lines face an added 15% tariffs on Sept. 1, the letter said. That comes on top of tariffs that already average 11% and reach 67% on some shoes, it added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)