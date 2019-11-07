Log in
Over 250 Attend Fasano Longevity Conference to Hear Broad Range of Topics

11/07/2019 | 09:31am EST

Over 250 longevity professionals attended the November 5th Fasano Longevity Conference to hear a broad range of topics affecting the longevity markets.

Chris Stroup, CEO of Wilton Re, keynoted the Conference with his Observations on Growth Amidst Evolving Opportunity.

The sessions included a presentation by longevity pioneer, Dr. David Blake, on the Investment Opportunities in the Risk Transfer Market, an evaluation by NASP Executive Director, Brian Dear, on the State of the Structured Settlement Market, and a call to action by Abacus CEO, Jay Jackson on the Current Dynamics of the Life Settlement Market.

The Conference also included original research, with a presentation by Northwestern University’s Dr. Rick Morimoto, on the Molecular Determinants of Healthy Aging and a report by Dr. Mozziyar Etemadi on the results of a research project in which a Deep Learning model was able to detect malignant lung nodules on CT scans better than expert radiologists could.

Washington insiders, Jack Kelly and Michael Steele, added some controversy with their take on 2020 Presidential race, while Doug Fullam of AIR Worldwide ended the day with an eye opening presentation on the use of Artificial intelligence in Life and Annuity modeling.

Said Michael Fasano, President of Fasano Associates, "This year's Conference covered all segments of the longevity markets – life settlements, structured settlements and pension risk transfer, while also presenting groundbreaking research on Deep Learning and the Biology of Aging.” Fasano described his Conference as "Investor Focused". He added: "What sets our Conference apart is that we are able to get industry experts with fresh perspectives who can combine relevant experience with truly original research.”

DVDs of the Conference are available (mfasano@fasanoassociates.com) for $595. Next year’s Fasano Longevity Conference will be held on Monday, November 2nd in Washington, DC.

About Fasano Associates:

Fasano Associates is a leading underwriting consulting firm serving the life, health, annuity and life settlement industries.


© Business Wire 2019
