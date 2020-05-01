Over $25k to be won with Intertops' new Soft Series

Online poker kicking off May with week-long Texas Hold’em event

May is upon us and so is the latest poker competition from Intertops; a seven-day Texas Hold’em tournament series with over $25k up for grabs, including a phenomenal $5,000 in the final showdown.

The Soft Poker Series 2020 gets under way on May 4 with a pair of $300 Freeroll events, two of 19 qualifiers leading up to the showpiece on May 10. Whether you’re a rookie or a poker pro, there’s room at the table for absolutely anybody with buy-ins varying from $1 through to $25.

Every event winner will get a share of the mammoth prize pool of $25750 and a seat in the Soft Series Champions Tournament, where a guaranteed $5,000 will be won. And it’s not all about the cash… a super Soft Series Champion hoodie will also go to each victor; a souvenir of success.

Here’s the deal when it comes to the full Soft Series schedule: it all gets started on May 4, with the two Freeroll games. Then from May 5 to May 9, multiple qualifiers will take place each day giving players plenty of opportunity to make it to super Sunday.

On May 10, the final qualifier – Event 19 – will take place at 1:05pm EST. Whoever triumphs will join the other victors at the final table later in the day, where the last cards will be dealt and the $5k will be won. For full details of the Soft Series Champions Tournament, see below:

Soft Series Event 20 – Champions Tournament

$5000 guaranteed

Texas Hold’em NL

Buy-in + fee: $50 + $5 / 1 re-buy

Sunday May 10

Starting time: 3:05pm EST

John Murphy, manager of Intertops Poker, said: “We pride ourselves on our poker tournaments and the Soft Series 2020 is another enjoyable event for our players.

“There’s fun to be had and cash to be won all week long, and we look forward to seeing everyone do battle in a bid for success and a share of that $25k pot.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005214/en/