Over 30 of San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Corporate Philanthropists are Benevity Clients

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today celebrated more than 30 client companies named to San Francisco Business Times’ list of the Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists—16 of which placed in the Top 25.



Published in the San Francisco Business Times and recognized at an awards ceremony at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco on July 18, the Top 100 ranks the most generous contributors to Bay Area nonprofits. A total of 31 Benevity clients representing a wide range of industries made the list, including Adobe, Alaska Airlines, Charles Schwab & Co., Clorox, Macy’s, Microsoft, Oracle, Ripple, SAP, Workday and more.

The July 18th event also included a presentation titled “From Startup to Big: Scaling Up Giving Strategies,” featuring Benevity partner and client Amy Skeeters-Behrens, Executive Director of DocuSign IMPACT, among others.

“Our partnership with Benevity has enabled us to scale our giving and get more innovative as our company grows,” said Skeeters-Behrens. “Operating on the philosophy that our people, products and profits are a significant force for good made for a natural partnership. We’re excited to continue evolving our IMPACT initiative alongside Benevity to make a meaningful difference in the global communities where our employees and customers live and work.”

“The Benevity client community continues to set the bar high when it comes to catalyzing Goodness both on a global and local scale,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Founder and CEO of Benevity. “We couldn’t be more proud that San Francisco Business Times has recognized so many of our clients for their leadership, generosity and progressive approaches to inspiring purpose as a positive impact to their business as well as our society as a whole.”

