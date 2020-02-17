Over 400 Executives Convened In Clearwater Beach, Florida For The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute
Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 400 executives convened in Clearwater Beach, Florida for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, which took place from Wednesday, February 12 through Friday, February 14, 2020. The Institute was held at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. The three-day event brought industry thought leaders together from across the country to focus on performance management for long-term sustainability.
Tine Hansen-Turton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Woods Services, Inc.
Vanessa R. Lane, MBA, Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management/ Data Analytics, Grafton Integrated Health Network
Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS closed out the institute with her keynote, The Integration Imperative: What You Need To Know & Do To Remain Relevant, which focused on the current status of performance and performance management, the strategic implications of building a data-driven organization, and how to use performance data to craft a sustainable strategy for the future.
The 2021 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute will return to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort on February 10-12, 2021.
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.