Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 400 executives convened in Clearwater Beach, Florida for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, which took place from Wednesday, February 12 through Friday, February 14, 2020. The Institute was held at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. The three-day event brought industry thought leaders together from across the country to focus on performance management for long-term sustainability.

The Institute kicked off on February 12th with three exciting events – The OPEN MINDS Integration Summit: New Models For Primary Care, Behavioral Health, & Social Service Integration, a full-day event that was focused on helping organizations ensure their teams are prepared for implementing and supporting integration care models and have all the required competencies needed for success, and two executive seminars: How To Develop A Strategic Plan: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Strategy, Portfolio Management, & Scenario-Based Planning and How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans.

Tonya Copeland, Vice President, IDD Services & Employment & Community First CHOICES, UnitedHealth Care opened the day on February 13th with her keynote, Improving Care: Engaging Communities & Providers Is Key To Success In The Complex Consumer Market. Friday was kicked off by Julia Brillhart, RN, MSN, Vice President, Operations, Magellan Complete Care and John Selig, Vice President, Optum Public Sector, who discussed their organization’s models, what is working well, where there are pain points, and what they are looking for from provider organization partners in their keynote address New Models For Complex Consumers: The Role Of Vertical/Specialty Consumer Health Plans.

This all-inclusive program featured many industry thought leaders as faculty, including:

Annette Lusko, D.O., Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Community Bridges, Inc

Ashley Sandoval, Associate CEO, Emergence Health Network

Cathy Lipton, M.D., CMD, National Medical Director, Institutional Programs, Optum

Debra Nussbaum, Ph.D., LCSW, Senior Director, Behavioral Product, Optum

Dianne Shaffer, LMSW, Director of Systems Development, Integrated Services of Kalamazoo

Dimitrios Cavathas, LCSW-C, Chief Executive Officer, Lower Shore Clinic

Donald Parker, LCSW, President, Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic

Erin Boyd, Behavioral Network Strategy, Solutions & Program Director, Cigna

James Stewart, President & CEO, Grafton Integrated Health Network & Advisory Board Member, OPEN MINDS

Jason Willetts, Chief Technology Officer, Sequel Youth & Family Services

Joel Hornberger, MHS, Chief Strategy Officer, National Training and Consulting Director, Cherokee Health Systems

John W. Newcomer, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, Thriving Minds

John Selig, Vice President, Optum Public Sector

John Stupak, Chairman, Sequel Youth & Family Services

Katie Morrow, Vice President of Compliance, Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Kevin Sullivan, Director of Client Solutions, Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Kristen D. Daugherty, LISW, LCSW, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Emergence Health Network

Lisa Kay, Clinical Program Manager, Cigna

Marianne Birmingham, MS, CMUP, Regional Director of Compliance & Quality, Sequel Youth & Family Services

Melissa Nichols, MHA, SVP, Network Performance & Planning, Beacon Health Options

Michael Lawton, Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Florida

Pablo McCabe, LCSW, Director, National & Strategic Accounts Team, Hazelden Betty Ford

Sarah Green, RN, BSN, MBA, HCS-D, COS-D, Senior Integrated Healthcare Specialist, Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health

Susanna Kramer, MA, Director of Performance Evaluation, Community Behavioral Health

Theresa Jenkinson, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Inglis

Tine Hansen-Turton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Woods Services, Inc.

Vanessa R. Lane, MBA, Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management/ Data Analytics, Grafton Integrated Health Network

Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS closed out the institute with her keynote, The Integration Imperative: What You Need To Know & Do To Remain Relevant, which focused on the current status of performance and performance management, the strategic implications of building a data-driven organization, and how to use performance data to craft a sustainable strategy for the future.

All presentations from the event are available online to Institute attendees and OPEN MINDS Circle Elite and Premium members. Learn more about becoming an OPEN MINDS Circle member online at www.openminds.com/membership.

The 2021 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute will return to the Sheraton Sand Key Resort on February 10-12, 2021.

Next in the OPEN MINDS executive education series is The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute. This Institute is the only national event designed to give executive teams the management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market. Early registration is recommended as this event has historically sold out. Online registration is available online at: https://strategy.openminds.com/register/.

