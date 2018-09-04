Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Over 90% of Kids Ages 6 to 11 Say They Influence Back-to-School Purchases – MRI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:06pm CEST

Seven in ten parents report that their children join them for back-to-school shopping

When it comes to shopping for back-to-school supplies and clothes, the most important influencers may not be the people paying the bills.

According to the GfK MRI American Kids Study, virtually all (94%) children ages 6 to 11 say they influence the back-to-school items or clothes their parents buy for them. Over six in ten (61%) girls ages 10 to 11 say they have “a lot” of purchase influence, compared to 44% of girls in the 6-to-9 age group.

Watch an MRI video of results from this research.

Boys seem to feel they have less shopping clout, with only half (50%) of those 10 to 11 – and 37% of those ages 6 to 9 – reporting they have “a lot” of effect on back-to-school supply or clothing purchases.

In the new report, seven in ten (69%) parents with children ages 6 to 11 say that their child joins them for back-to-school shopping at least half the time. For parents of girls ages 10 to 11, that figure jumps to 81%.

MRI’s study also shows that kids ages 10 to 11 are 47% more likely than the average child to have shopped or looked at things to buy on the Internet in the last 30 days; but children ages 6 to 9 are 23% less likely to have done so.

“They may not have mobile wallets yet – but young kids still have huge influence on their parents’ purchases in the back-to-school season,” said Lisa Tyler, VP of Sales at MRI. “At a time when almost half of children 10 to 11 are Internet shoppers, it is little surprise that they might have information and opinions about the supplies and clothes they need. Marketers need to honor and tap into this essential influencer group – in the leadup to school, as well as throughout the year.”

MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer® represents the gold standard in traditional planning and consumer insights. It is accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC), which conducts annual audits of MRI’s methodology, fieldwork, analytics, and data handling systems. On behalf of clients and the industry, the MRC assures that audience measurement services are valid, reliable, and effective.

MRI’s American Kids Study™ mirrors the Survey, capturing demographics, media usage, lifestyles, and attitudes for kids ages 6 to 11. MRI also asks caregivers to monitor and contribute to the research. The result is a reliable national sample of the 44 million households sheltering some of the country's most influential consumers. Note: The American Kids Study is not MRC accredited.

About GfK

GfK connects data and science. Innovative research solutions provide answers for key business questions around consumers, markets, brands and media – now and in the future. As a research and analytics partner, GfK promises its clients all over the world “Growth from Knowledge”. For more information, please visit www.gfk.com or follow GfK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GfK.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54pAFRICA OIL : Sahara Group’s Temitope Shonubi joins African ‘energy coalition’ in Cape Town
AQ
04:54pAFCON : FIELD OF DREAMS Moses Mabhida's pitch gives no grounds for concern ahead of Bafana's match against Libya, writes Minenhle Mkhize
AQ
04:54pNEDBANK : Miners can go 'cashless'
AQ
04:54pBeing a Futurist, Surrounding Yourself with the Right People, Leadership, Prospecting, and Climate Change
GL
04:53puBreakiFix Grows Illinois Footprint, Opens in Bradley
GL
04:53pNike Shares Slide on Plans to Use Colin Kaepernick in Ads
DJ
04:52pLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA : earnings miss forecasts on restructuring costs, margins
RE
04:52pFROM LONDON TO SILICON VALLEY (AND BACK) : Top 5 Learnings from a Mobility Transfer at KKR
PU
04:52pSOPHOS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
04:52pSOUTHERN : Volunteers set to clean Smith Lake in Cullman County September 14
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
5MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.