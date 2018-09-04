Over 90% of Kids Ages 6 to 11 Say They Influence Back-to-School Purchases – MRI

When it comes to shopping for back-to-school supplies and clothes,
the most important influencers may not be the people paying the bills.
According to the GfK MRI American Kids Study, virtually all (94%)
children ages 6 to 11 say they influence the back-to-school items or
clothes their parents buy for them. Over six in ten (61%) girls ages 10
to 11 say they have “a lot” of purchase influence, compared to 44% of
girls in the 6-to-9 age group.
Watch
an MRI video of results from this research.
Boys seem to feel they have less shopping clout, with only half (50%) of
those 10 to 11 – and 37% of those ages 6 to 9 – reporting they have “a
lot” of effect on back-to-school supply or clothing purchases.
In the new report, seven in ten (69%) parents with children ages 6 to 11
say that their child joins them for back-to-school shopping at least
half the time. For parents of girls ages 10 to 11, that figure jumps to
81%.
MRI’s study also shows that kids ages 10 to 11 are 47% more likely than
the average child to have shopped or looked at things to buy on the
Internet in the last 30 days; but children ages 6 to 9 are 23% less
likely to have done so.
“They may not have mobile wallets yet – but young kids still have huge
influence on their parents’ purchases in the back-to-school season,”
said Lisa Tyler, VP of Sales at MRI. “At a time when almost half of
children 10 to 11 are Internet shoppers, it is little surprise that they
might have information and opinions about the supplies and clothes they
need. Marketers need to honor and tap into this essential influencer
group – in the leadup to school, as well as throughout the year.”
MRI’s Survey
of the American Consumer® represents the gold standard in
traditional planning and consumer insights. It is accredited by the Media
Rating Council (MRC), which conducts annual audits of MRI’s
methodology, fieldwork, analytics, and data handling systems. On behalf
of clients and the industry, the MRC assures that audience measurement
services are valid, reliable, and effective.
MRI’s American Kids Study™ mirrors the Survey, capturing demographics,
media usage, lifestyles, and attitudes for kids ages 6 to 11. MRI also
asks caregivers to monitor and contribute to the research. The result is
a reliable national sample of the 44 million households sheltering some
of the country's most influential consumers. Note: The American
Kids Study is not MRC accredited.
About GfK
GfK connects data and science. Innovative research solutions provide
answers for key business questions around consumers, markets, brands and
media – now and in the future. As a research and analytics partner, GfK
promises its clients all over the world “Growth from Knowledge”. For
more information, please visit www.gfk.com or
follow GfK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GfK.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005543/en/