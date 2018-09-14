Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Over One Fifth of Irregular Migrants to Europe Coming by Land: New IOM Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

Vienna - While the perilous and deadly Mediterranean sea migration route is well known, new figures from IOM show that more than one in five people arriving irregularly in Europe do so by land.

The most frequently-used route is from Turkey to Greece where authorities reported a total of 12,166 land arrivals since the beginning of 2018.

'Whether migrants attempt to flee by land or sea we must always be aware of the dangers they are in, and the cynical business model of the smugglers who exploit them,' said Lado Gvilava, Chief of IOM's Turkey Mission. 'We know that as soon as one route is blocked another one will open. As long as people see their home places as unsafe we need to work with governments to provide them with the protection they need, whether they are in camps, on the move, or arriving in new countries.'

The 17,966 land arrivals to Europe between January and end early September 2018 represent an almost six times increase compared to the 2,464 reported in the same period last year, according to IOM data.

As in previous years, the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq and Afghanistan are the most common origin countries reported by more than 50 per cent of all registered migrants and refugees in Greece.

The increased migratory movements through Western Balkans (Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) continued during this reporting period reaching a total of 18,038 between January and September 2018, and almost seven-fold increase on the 2,675 registered in the whole of 2017.

The majority of migrants (12,816) are registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Pakistan is the most commonly reported country declared by a third of overall registered caseload, followed by those who arrived from the Syrian Arab Republic (16 per cent), Afghanistan (14 per cent), the Islamic Republic of Iran (11 per cent), Iraq (9 per cent) and 29 other nationalities. In Montenegro and Albania, Syrian nationals comprised the majority (44 per cent and 55 per cent respectively), followed by those who arrived from Pakistan (18 per cent and 10 per cent respectively) and Iraq (7 per cent and 8 per cent respectively).

For more information on arrivals to Europe please visit http://rovienna.iom.int/publications and read the latest report that compiles available information on Mixed Migration Flows to Europe for the month of July 2018. More on the profile of the migrants on the move to Europe can be found in the analysis of the individual surveys conducted earlier this summer with migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

For more information please contact:

Joe Lowry at IOM's Vienna Regional Office, Tel: +43660 3776404, Email: jlowry@iom.int

Ryan Schroeder at IOM's Brussels Regional Office, Tel: +3248 5597348, Email rschroeder@iom.int

Disclaimer

IOM - International Organization for Migration published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Driving green urban transport in Izmir
PU
12:28pCEFIC EUROPEAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY COUNCIL : to present its vision for a competitive Europe to EU Council Working Party
PU
12:28pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : MEDIUM TERM COOPERATION PLAN Agreed Minutes of the First Steering Committee Meeting between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Malta
PU
12:25pDebt relief will help Greece repay 'in the medium term' - ECB chief
RE
12:23pSIAD MACCHINE IMPIANTI AT GASTECH 2018 : the leading exhibition and conference for the global gas, LNG and energy industries
PU
12:22pRussia says London arbitration court's ruling to delay final judgement on $3 bln Eurobond case
RE
12:20pBank of England prepared for wide range of Brexit outcomes - BoE's Carney
RE
12:13pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Union warning as Mercosur talks resume
PU
12:10pCarney warns of 'no-deal' Brexit house price crash - newspaper
RE
12:03pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : President to visit Romania
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
3Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL : To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Confere..
5BONE THERAPEUTICS : BONE THERAPEUTICS : 9/14/18 - Bone Therapeutics announces final results from Phase I/IIA A..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.