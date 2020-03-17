Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Over the Top (OTT) Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Preference for Cloud Streaming Services to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the over the top (OTT) market and it is poised to grow by USD 88.85 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005618/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Over the Top (OTT) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Over the Top (OTT) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Spotify Technology SA and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for cloud streaming services will offer immense growth opportunities, growing threat of cyberattacks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing preference for cloud streaming services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing threat of cyberattacks might hamper market growth.

Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Segmentation

over the top (OTT) market is segmented as below:

Content type

  • Video
  • Text and Images
  • VoIP
  • Music Streaming

Screen type

  • Mobile Devices
  • Desktop/laptops
  • TVs

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41626

Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our over the top (OTT) market report covers the following areas:

  • Over the top (OTT) market size
  • Over the top (OTT) market trends
  • Over the top (OTT) market industry analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps as one of the prime reasons driving the over the top (OTT) market growth during the next few years.

Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the over the top (OTT) market, including some of the vendors such as Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Spotify Technology SA and The Walt Disney Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the over the top (OTT) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist over the top (OTT) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the over the top (OTT) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the over the top (OTT) market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of over the top (OTT) market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTENT TYPE

  • Market segmentation by content type
  • Comparison by content type
  • Video - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Text and images - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • VoIP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by content type
  • PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN TYPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising popularity of direct carrier billing in OTT market
  • Growing number of partnerships and acquisitions
  • Implementation of AI by OTT service providers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Netflix Inc.
  • The Walt Disney Co.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:53pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Allakos Inc. – ALLK
GL
07:52pNORDSTROM : Update on Our Supply Chain Employees
PU
07:50pLake Resources NL Lilac Advances Pilot Plant Testing
AW
07:49pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of NMC Health Plc – NMHLY
GL
07:49pEXXON MOBIL : Federal Reserve to Launch Commercial Paper Funding Facility Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:48pU.S. hotel, travel industry ask for bailout as job cuts begin
RE
07:43pCIBT EDUCATION : Subsidiary Closes on GEC Oakridge Land Purchase
AQ
07:43pTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : The Lancet publishes papers from two studies of Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate
BU
07:39pMITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
RE
07:37pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
3BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
4CELESTICA INC. : CELESTICA : withdraws guidance after some offices are forced to close over COVID-19
5LG ELECTRONICS INC. : LG ELECTRONICS : Nollywood actor calls out LG over damaged N500K TV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group