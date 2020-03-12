Log in
Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Rises to $283.1 Billion

03/12/2020 | 10:13am EDT

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York saw massive demand for its short-term loans from banks Thursday, leading it to provide markets the biggest amount of short-term liquidity so far this year.

A day after increasing the amount of money it said it would lend to eligible banks by way of what are called repurchase agreements, or repos, the Fed intervened three times Thursday.

The Fed's overnight repo saw banks seek $103.1 billion, under the Fed's new $175 billion limit. Its 14-day repo saw dealers seek $87.1 billion against the $45 billion cap, and its 25-day repo saw the banks seek $82.6 billion against the $50 billion limit.

The new operations together totaled $198.1 billion. With maturing repos factored it, Thursday's interventions lifted the overall amount of Fed temporary liquidity $40.7 billion to $283.1 billion, the most outstanding this year.

Fed repo operations are a longstanding tool the central bank uses to help it control the federal-funds rate, which in turn influences the overall cost of credit, to achieve the central bank's inflation and job goals.

Fed repo operations take in Treasury, mortgage and agency securities in what is effectively a loan to banks, collateralized by the bonds. Eligible banks, called primary dealers, pay the Fed interest for the repo loans and are capped on what they can individually borrow.

In increasing the size of its repo operations Wednesday, the second increase of the week, the Fed said its loans "should help support smooth functioning of funding markets as market participants implement business resiliency plans in response to the coronavirus."

Over recent days, demand for Fed cash has been high as financial markets have undergone massive stress. Traders and investors have sold stocks and piled into U.S. Treasury securities, amid a fast-moving situation around the coronavirus and the Trump administration's response to the threat.

Until only recently, the Fed had been trying to wind down the scope of its repo operations. Now, the current slate of operations means the overall amount of central-bank temporary liquidity injected into the market is on a track for a big expansion. Fully tapped Fed repos "would provide $505 billion of financing to the dealer community over the quarter-end statement date," said Wrightson ICAP in a note, adding "that would be nearly double the previous peak of $260 billion in mid-December."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

