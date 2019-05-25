Overcoming Hair Loss and Wildfires, An Inspiring Theradome Story

When Emily Scher noticed that her hair was thinning and falling out, she
did what so many women do when faced with a problem - she took action
and found a solution. And when the deadly California wildfires brought
destruction to her Malibu community, she did not let that stop her.
Emily Scher and family along with the remains of her home after the Woolsey Fire. (Photo: Business Wire)
We are so excited to share Emily’s story with you to not only show that
hair restoration is possible, but also the power of her resilience.
Emily’s Hair Loss Treatment: PRP Injections and Theradome Laser Hair
Therapy
While exploring options to stop and reverse her hair loss, Emily heard
about a treatment called platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. She
found a local medi-spa that offered the therapy and they explained how
the treatment worked, and why it is most effective when paired
with low-level laser therapy (LLLT).
PRP treatments involve injecting the scalp with platelet-rich plasma
drawn from your own blood, in order to increase the nutrient-rich blood
supply to hair follicles and spur hair growth. Laser
hair growth therapy also works to stimulate hair follicles but by
delivering a concentrated dose of energy with a precise wavelength of
light.
In order to maximize her success and get the best results possible, the
medi-spa where Emily received her PRP treatments recommended that she
purchase a Theradome
laser hair growth helmet and use it the day after each of her
sessions.
For six months Emily received PRP injections and used her Theradome
helmet, until the fire came.
Rebuilding After the Woolsey Wildfire, a New Start with New Hair
On November 8, 2018, a wildfire broke out in Malibu, California outside
of Los Angeles. Over the course of several days nearly 300,000 people
evacuated the area for safety, including Emily and her two children, as
firefighters worked to contain the blaze. All told, nearly 97,000 acres
of land burned, and 1,634 structures were destroyed.
Fortunately, Emily and her children were safe. However, their home was
not, and they lost virtually everything they owned. Stepping up in the
face of adversity, Emily and her children relocated and began planning
to completely rebuild their home. They have worked to embrace their
temporary location the last few months until they can one day return to
the community they love.
However, she no longer had her Theradome helmet and was unable to get
another one with everything else she needed to replace.
When Theradome learned of Emily’s story, inspired by her tenacity,
Theradome was thrilled to be able to help in this one small way by
sending her a new helmet.
She has not only started wearing her helmet again, she’d also told a
close friend who is undergoing cancer treatment about the therapy and
he’s seen improvement with his hair loss as well!
Of her experience with Theradome
and laser hair growth therapy, she said, “I wish that more people
dealing with hair loss knew about it, it really does work and I believe
in it!”
