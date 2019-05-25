Overcoming Hair Loss and Wildfires, An Inspiring Theradome Story

When Emily Scher noticed that her hair was thinning and falling out, she did what so many women do when faced with a problem - she took action and found a solution. And when the deadly California wildfires brought destruction to her Malibu community, she did not let that stop her.

Emily Scher and family along with the remains of her home after the Woolsey Fire. (Photo: Business Wire)

We are so excited to share Emily’s story with you to not only show that hair restoration is possible, but also the power of her resilience.

Emily’s Hair Loss Treatment: PRP Injections and Theradome Laser Hair Therapy

While exploring options to stop and reverse her hair loss, Emily heard about a treatment called platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. She found a local medi-spa that offered the therapy and they explained how the treatment worked, and why it is most effective when paired with low-level laser therapy (LLLT).

PRP treatments involve injecting the scalp with platelet-rich plasma drawn from your own blood, in order to increase the nutrient-rich blood supply to hair follicles and spur hair growth. Laser hair growth therapy also works to stimulate hair follicles but by delivering a concentrated dose of energy with a precise wavelength of light.

In order to maximize her success and get the best results possible, the medi-spa where Emily received her PRP treatments recommended that she purchase a Theradome laser hair growth helmet and use it the day after each of her sessions.

For six months Emily received PRP injections and used her Theradome helmet, until the fire came.

Rebuilding After the Woolsey Wildfire, a New Start with New Hair

On November 8, 2018, a wildfire broke out in Malibu, California outside of Los Angeles. Over the course of several days nearly 300,000 people evacuated the area for safety, including Emily and her two children, as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. All told, nearly 97,000 acres of land burned, and 1,634 structures were destroyed.

Fortunately, Emily and her children were safe. However, their home was not, and they lost virtually everything they owned. Stepping up in the face of adversity, Emily and her children relocated and began planning to completely rebuild their home. They have worked to embrace their temporary location the last few months until they can one day return to the community they love.

However, she no longer had her Theradome helmet and was unable to get another one with everything else she needed to replace.

When Theradome learned of Emily’s story, inspired by her tenacity, Theradome was thrilled to be able to help in this one small way by sending her a new helmet.

She has not only started wearing her helmet again, she’d also told a close friend who is undergoing cancer treatment about the therapy and he’s seen improvement with his hair loss as well!

Of her experience with Theradome and laser hair growth therapy, she said, “I wish that more people dealing with hair loss knew about it, it really does work and I believe in it!”

If you would like to support Emily and her family, please donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/SCHERGOODMAN-FAMILY-FIRE-FUND.

About Theradome®

Theradome®, a medical device company based in Silicon Valley, California, makes its products in the United States and specializes in bringing laser-based hair growth therapies, previously only available in clinical settings, into the home. The laser helmets developed by Tamim Hamid can minimize shedding, thicken existing hair and promote new hair growth.

