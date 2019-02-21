Overhaul Announces Supply-Chain Security Expert Robert Pocica as New Senior Advisor to Board

Overhaul
Group, Inc., a supply chain integrity solutions provider, announced
today that former McKesson SVP & CSO, Robert (Bob) Pocica, has
joined as Senior Advisor to the Company’s Board of Directors. Pocica’s
40 years of experience in law enforcement, security, pharma and supply
chain management make him a valuable resource and an asset to Overhaul
during a period of significant growth and continued commitment to supply
chain innovation.
“Bob’s depth and breadth of experience within the C-Level Pharma supply
chain integrity world is matched by his executive-level Federal Law
Enforcement experience,” said Barry Conlon, the CEO and Co-Founder of
Overhaul. “Both help advance Overhaul’s mission to provide a world class
supply chain integrity solution and assist law enforcement in their
mission to secure corporate America’s global trade.”
At the beginning of his career, Pocica served as a Special Agent in the
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) where he spent 23 years
establishing himself as a trusted, expert resource in all areas of an
organization’s risk mitigation operations. Pocica then went on to serve
as the Senior Director of Global Security at Pfizer Pharmaceutical. Most
recently, Pocica was the SVP & CSO of McKesson where he was responsible
for all aspects of security, including supply-chain security, and
offered strategic guidance for enterprise risk mitigation.
“Overhaul’s innovative and technologically superior approach to supply
chain has transformed how companies operate,” said Pocica. “I look
forward to helping continue the growth and success of the Overhaul
organization.”
To learn more about how Overhaul is working with law enforcement through
its LE Connect program, please visit: over-haul.com/blog/overhaul-launches-le-connect-solution
About Overhaul
Overhaul is a supply chain integrity solutions company that allows
shippers to connect disparate sources of data into the first fully
transparent situational analysis engine designed for the logistics
industry. The result? Data that is transformed into critical insights
that can instantly trigger corrective actions, impacting everything from
temperature control to handling requirements or package-level tracking,
ensuring cargo arrives at its destination safely, undamaged, and on
time. All active shipments, all corresponding data sources, all in
real-time through a single unified view. For more information, visit over-haul.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005797/en/