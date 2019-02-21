Overhaul Announces Supply-Chain Security Expert Robert Pocica as New Senior Advisor to Board

Overhaul Group, Inc., a supply chain integrity solutions provider, announced today that former McKesson SVP & CSO, Robert (Bob) Pocica, has joined as Senior Advisor to the Company’s Board of Directors. Pocica’s 40 years of experience in law enforcement, security, pharma and supply chain management make him a valuable resource and an asset to Overhaul during a period of significant growth and continued commitment to supply chain innovation.

“Bob’s depth and breadth of experience within the C-Level Pharma supply chain integrity world is matched by his executive-level Federal Law Enforcement experience,” said Barry Conlon, the CEO and Co-Founder of Overhaul. “Both help advance Overhaul’s mission to provide a world class supply chain integrity solution and assist law enforcement in their mission to secure corporate America’s global trade.”

At the beginning of his career, Pocica served as a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) where he spent 23 years establishing himself as a trusted, expert resource in all areas of an organization’s risk mitigation operations. Pocica then went on to serve as the Senior Director of Global Security at Pfizer Pharmaceutical. Most recently, Pocica was the SVP & CSO of McKesson where he was responsible for all aspects of security, including supply-chain security, and offered strategic guidance for enterprise risk mitigation.

“Overhaul’s innovative and technologically superior approach to supply chain has transformed how companies operate,” said Pocica. “I look forward to helping continue the growth and success of the Overhaul organization.”

To learn more about how Overhaul is working with law enforcement through its LE Connect program, please visit: over-haul.com/blog/overhaul-launches-le-connect-solution

About Overhaul

Overhaul is a supply chain integrity solutions company that allows shippers to connect disparate sources of data into the first fully transparent situational analysis engine designed for the logistics industry. The result? Data that is transformed into critical insights that can instantly trigger corrective actions, impacting everything from temperature control to handling requirements or package-level tracking, ensuring cargo arrives at its destination safely, undamaged, and on time. All active shipments, all corresponding data sources, all in real-time through a single unified view. For more information, visit over-haul.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005797/en/