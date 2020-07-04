Log in
Overjet : Appoints Former President of American Dental Association Dr. Robert Faiella as Chief Dental Officer

07/04/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

Dental industry leader joins Overjet’s leadership team to drive the adoption of AI in dentistry

Overjet (https://www.overjet.ai), a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-powered technology for the dental industry, announced the appointment of dental industry leader, Dr. Robert Faiella, as Chief Dental Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Faiella onto our executive team,” said Wardah Inam, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Overjet. “Dr. Faiella’s demonstrated business and leadership experience, along with his capabilities as a dental specialist, uniquely position him to provide clinical leadership at Overjet. The entire team is excited about working with him to advance our mission of improving the standard of care in dentistry.”

Dr. Faiella’s 35-year career has been focused on providing quality patient care and serving and improving the dental profession. He has served as President of ADA, president of the Massachusetts Dental Society and currently serves as a Director and Treasurer of the American Board of Periodontology, and on the Board of Reagents for the American College of Dentists. Dr. Faiella received his D.M.D degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Dental Medicine and his post-doctoral certificate in Periodontology at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, where he has also served as a faculty member. He received his MBA at MIT Sloan School of Management. He received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and has delivered the Commencement Address to eight Schools of Dental Medicine over the past fourteen years.

“It is my privilege to work with such an exceptional team of data scientists, machine learning engineers, clinicians and dental industry experts to advance innovative artificial intelligence models for the dental profession. The ability to identify critical information across large datasets to inform clinical decisions will advance a new era in the dental industry, and I am excited to be a part of it with Overjet,” said Dr. Faiella.

About Overjet:

Overjet is the leading provider of AI-powered technology for dentistry. Its Clinical Intelligence Platform is used by dental organizations to improve productivity, profitability, and patient outcomes. The company was founded by experts from MIT and Harvard. The team is dedicated to solving the most challenging problems in dentistry to improve care for millions of patients.


© Business Wire 2020
